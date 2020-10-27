Big Brother All-Stars: Watch first five evicted houseguests discuss BB22

A new episode of Big Brother All-Stars aired on Monday night that revealed the results from Part 1 of the final HOH Competition.

But the best segment of the night may have been the brief time that the first five evicted houseguests got to take over the show.

The first five members of the BB22 cast to get voted out were actually sent home, where they have all been posting a lot on social media about their lives and what has been going on inside the house.

During the penultimate episode of the season, the quintet was shown taking part in a Zoom chat on which they spoke about the season and who stands the best shot at becoming the Big Brother All-Stars 2 winner.

The return of the first five

Keesha Smith, Nicole Anthony, Janelle Pierzina, Kaysar Ridha, and Bayleigh Dayton all took part in a short chat about the current season, and it was wonderful to watch.

This segment didn’t last as long as it could have, and there may have been enough material to spend an entire episode focused just on what the former houseguests have to say now.

But we have to live with what we received, and it was a treat to see them all weigh in on who they felt has played the best season and which member of the final three has the best resume to win the Big Brother 2020 season.

Below is a video of the full segment to enjoy.

Finale night is always really busy

Though the season finale of Big Brother is typically 90 minutes to two hours in length, it often seems rushed, and some of the guests who were voted off early in the season are limited in how much screen time they get.

Giving the first five people out an early segment was a good choice by the producers of the show, as it lets fans check-in with the quintet before the finale even arrives. Now, if it gets rushed again, they will have already had some time on the screen.

When the finale rolls around this time, it gives host Julie Chen Moonves more time to talk with the BB22 jury ahead of the all-important vote. That’s also a good thing because sometimes it looks like she is trying to herd cats while she tries to keep Big Brother houseguests on topic.

We will see these five BB22 cast members again when CBS airs the season finale on Wednesday, October 28 at 9/8c.

For viewers who want a chance to do what these people have done before, applications are now open to join the Big Brother 23 cast. Production could start as soon as June 2021 and it’s a great sign that producers are already working on the next season.

Big Brother All-Stars concludes Wednesday at 9/8c on CBS.