Big Brother recap: Spoilers include HOH Part 1 results

Host Julie Chen Moonves was on hand to present Episode 36 of Big Brother 22 on Monday night.

The night seemed like a continuation of the Friday night recap episode, with a lot of past footage getting shown again.

The Monday night episode began with Enzo Palumbo, Cody Calafiore, and Nicole Franzel each getting segments to themselves about what they had done this season and why they felt they deserved to be named the Big Brother 22 winner.

For anyone who has been watching all of the episodes this season, it could have seemed like a lot of overkill. The only real new footage was each of the final three speaking in Diary Room sessions to explain some of their game moves.

Final three make their case to win BB22

The three opening segments to the show were split up equally between Enzo, Cody, and Nicole as they pitched themselves. It was a bit repetitive since CBS viewers have seen all of it before, but it served as an additional reminder about why they each feel they should win.

The downside was that it was nearly 35 minutes before Julie got to the segments that viewers really wanted to see.

First five evicted All-Stars return

Janelle Pierzina, Nicole Anthony, Keesha Smith, Nicole Anthony, and Bayleigh Dayton had a Zoom session where they got together to talk about the Big Brother 22 season.

It was a fun thing for the producers to share with fans, especially since in recent seasons the first people to get sent home haven’t gotten much screen time during finale night.

All five of them agreed that it was unsurprising that Cody made it all the way to the end with all of the deals she has made. Bayleigh said Nicole hasn’t made any big game moves and that she doesn’t feel people will vote for her to win.

Though the footage was relatively brief within the episode, it certainly showed how the producers could have stretched it into a full episode of the five BB22 cast members chatting about things. That could have been fun and it is a missed opportunity from the season.

Big Brother final HOH Part 1

The challenge for the episode involved the trio standing on discs and hanging on to ropes as they were swung around the backyard. They were also knocked into a moon and the object was to simply stay holding on to the rope.

The last person standing would win Part 1 of the final Head of Household Competition. Winning this challenge would guarantee a spot in Part 3 during finale night, so it was a big deal for everyone involved.

Enzo was the first one eliminated, leaving Cody and Nicole battling for the challenge victory.

Cody lasted a little bit longer, but he too fell off in what turned out to be a pretty short competition.

Nicole won Part 1 of the final HOH Competition and automatically advanced to Part 3 on the October 28 season finale. Cody and Enzo were then forced to compete in Part 2 to secure the other open spot.

Big Brother 22 concludes Wednesday at 9/8c on CBS.