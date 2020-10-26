Big Brother final three predicts who fans will choose for America’s Favorite

Big Brother All-Stars 2 is down to its final three, and those cast members are trying to predict who the fans will pick for America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Cody Calafiore, Enzo Palumbo, and Nicole Franzel have made it all the way to the end, but the final week in the house has many lulls. That led to a lot of discussions and debates taking place on the Big Brother live feeds.

Late Sunday evening, the trio started another discussion about who they feel will be named AFH and get that nice $25,000 on finale night.

We recently reported how former houseguests are very active on social media and are pushing for Da’Vonne Rogers to win the award. But do the final three BB22 cast members agree with them?

AFH predictions from the Big Brother 22 final three

Enzo primed Nicole and Cody by asking everyone to name their top three contestants to win America’s Favorite Houseguest. He then went first with his predictions.

“I’ll go first. I’m gonna say David, Tyler, or Da’Vonne,” Enzo stated.

“I say it’s only between Da’Vonne and Enzo,” Nicole said from the other room.

“I think Enzo, Da’Vonne, and Janelle,” finished Cody.

Once Cody was done, Enzo weighed in that the guess of Janelle was a good one. Nicole chimed in almost immediately, saying, “there’s no way,” while nervously laughing.

Nicole’s camera then went to stars on the feeds as Cody and Enzo continued to discuss Janelle a bit further.

A full clip of the trio continuing their discussion about AFH this year can be seen below. It includes Enzo saying that he feels he will be in the top three for the voting.

Voting still open for AFH

We have a breakdown for readers about where and how to vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Fans can vote up to 10 times a day to help decide the winner, and an announcement about who gets the prize is made at the end of the season finale.

And that finale episode is coming up very soon, where we will all get to see the return of the evicted houseguests. The BB22 jury will then vote to decide who emerges as the Big Brother 22 winner.

We have the results from the first two parts of the final HOH Competition as well. It foreshadows what will be shown on CBS during the next two episodes of the season and who might be the favorite to win it all.

Fans hoping to prove they have what it takes can now apply to be a Big Brother 23 cast member. It’s great news that producers are already accepting applications and a hint that they want to return to having new people on the show.

Big Brother airs Monday at 8/7c and Wednesday at 9/8c on CBS.