When is the Big Brother finale date? 2020 winner revealed soon

Ready for the Big Brother finale? Our big date with the summer 2020 cast is coming up very soon.

Sixteen returning houseguests tried to compete for the $500,000 prize and it’s just about time for the nine members of the BB22 jury to let us know the results.

We are now down to the final three of Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, and Enzo Palumbo. And we even know who won the first two parts of the final Head of Household Competition.

Who will the jury pick to win Big Brother All-Stars 2? It still seems like if Cody makes it to the final two, that he deserves to win this season based on how he has dominated in competitions.

When is the Big Brother finale?

The 2020 Big Brother finale date falls on Wednesday, October 28. It all gets started at 9/8c on CBS and it is going to be a two-hour presentation of the show.

There is probably enough ground to cover that they could have made it three hours, and that’s something that a lot of viewers have asked for in the past.

Sometimes, the season finale ends up feeling rushed, as the producers try to put too many interviews and big moments into one episode. Typically, there is also a bit more drama about how a season will end than there is with the BB All-Stars 2 cast.

During the season finale, we will get to see Part 3 of the final HOH, the BB22 jury will get several segments, host Julie Chen Moonves will talk to everyone who has been evicted, and then it will be time for the jury to pick a winner.

We also get to find out who the fans have picked as America’s Favorite Houseguest this summer. As a reminder, the voting is now open on the CBS site. And when it comes to voting, there has been a huge social media push to make Da’Vonne Rogers the winner of AFH.

How long do we wait for the next Big Brother season?

There were some rough patches during the Big Brother 22 season, but it may not be that much longer until we get to see a new season of the show. It’s unclear what format that will take, but the delay for Season 41 of Survivor has opened up the schedule.

Recently, a famous face from The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise stated they want to play on Celebrity Big Brother. It comes amid other rumors that CBS has been looking into possibly airing BB Celeb 3 during the winter.

And then there is also the great news about applications being open for Big Brother 23. It means they are already in the process of putting together a BB23 cast for summer 2021, which could roll around by June.

Big Brother airs Monday at 8/7c and Wednesday at 9/8c on CBS.