Big Brother 2020 spoilers: HOH Part 2 results from live feeds

Big Brother 2020 spoilers from the live feeds have now revealed the results from Part 2 of the final Head of Household Competition.

The final three houseguests are Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, and Enzo Palumbo. In order to determine who makes it to the final two, they have to play out one final, three-part challenge.

Part 1 of the final HOH Competition took place late Thursday night. It was an Endurance Challenge that played to the strengths of Cody and Nicole, and it sounds like Enzo was the first one out.

Nicole won Part 1, meaning Cody and Enzo were going to face off in Part 2. Then, the winner of Part 2 will face off against Nicole in Part 3 on the season finale.

Who won Part 2 of final HOH Competition?

On Saturday night, Cody and Enzo took center stage as they played out Part 2 of the competition. The live feeds were taken offline and the guys battled it out for a chance to go up against Nicole at the finale.

As for the Big Brother 2020 spoilers that everyone has been waiting for, they are unclear. Let’s explain.

The feeds came back – but it looked like the competition had been over for a long time. Cody was in a great mood, joking around with Nicole. Enzo also stated that he needed to calm down, that he lost his cool, and that his brother is going to laugh at him.

All of the indications are that Cody won Part 2 and that Enzo lost it. But we still don’t know for sure. The feeds may have been off for so long that the houseguests aren’t even discussing the results any longer.

If Cody did win, he now faces Nicole in Part 3 during the season finale episode.

Update: Enzo, while taking a shower, just said that Cody destroyed him, which seems to confirm that Cody did indeed win Part 2.

#BB22 America’s Favorite should go to the most consistently entertaining or engaging Houseguest of the entire season and that player is very obviously Enzo. pic.twitter.com/liH7BZo3tb — Peter Brown (@alsopeterbrown) October 25, 2020

Recently evicted houseguest Christmas Abbott is giving her post-show interviews, which has included her discussing her relationship with Memphis Garrett, her fight with Da’Vonne Rogers, and what she regrets from her time on the BB22 cast.

Also, a lot of former houseguests are pushing for Da’Vonne to win America’s Favorite Houseguest. They are posting about it on social media and some of the people include former winners like Andy Herren (BB15) and Josh Martinez (BB19).

For fans of the show who also want to weigh in on AFH, we have a breakdown of where and how people can vote. The winner is going to be getting a $25,000 prize at the season finale.

Big Brother airs Monday at 8/7c and Wednesday at 9/8c on CBS.