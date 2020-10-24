Big Brother: Christmas Abbott gives exit interviews, talks about Memphis relationship, Da’Vonne fight

Christmas Abbott has been giving exit interviews following her eviction from Big Brother All-Stars.

She finished in fourth place on the season, one spot short of making it all the way to the season finale.

Now, Christmas will take a spot on the BB22 jury, where she will get to vote on the winner.

Below are some of the interviews that Christmas has given already, where she explains her relationship with Memphis Garrett, talks about regrets from the game, and addresses that fight with Da’Vonne Rogers and Bayleigh Dayton.

Christmas speaks with Entertainment Tonight

In the video below, Christmas answers an important question about why she felt Cody Calafiore kept Nicole Franzel over her. She then speaks about whether or not she has any regrets from the season and if she would change anything if she could do it all over again.

She states that she “hates having regrets,” but goes on to note how frustrated she was in the pumpkin challenge where she let one of them fall out when she was extremely close to winning.

Christmas then addresses a question about what it’s going to be like when she first sees Da’Vonne again. It’s worth watching the interview to see what she has to say about that future encounter.

Christmas gives an interview to Us Weekly

The video below has Christmas answering some slightly different questions from Us Weekly, but she does note again that what she felt was her biggest mistake was the pumpkin challenge.

Christmas is also asked where she stands with Nicole, gives her thoughts on Cody keeping Nicole over her, she describes her relationship with Memphis, and she answers the question about whether or not she deserved a spot on the All-Stars cast.

They also ask Christmas if she would play the game again if the producers invited her back.

Big Brother 22 heads into its final days

There aren’t many days left in the game and only two more episodes on CBS. That’s how close we are to learning the name of the Big Brother 22 winner.

We also know who won Part 1 of the final HOH Competition and have information on when Part 2 will take place.

On finale night, Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, or Enzo Palumbo is going to get chosen by the BB22 jury to win the $500,000 prize. Who will it be? Cody says he is very “confident” that it is going to be him.

Big Brother airs Monday at 8/7c and Wednesday at 9/8c on CBS.