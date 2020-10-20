Big Brother: Cody Calafiore tells live feeds viewers he is ‘confident’ he will win

Cody Calafiore is confident that he is going to win Big Brother All-Stars 2.

Cody spoke to the cameras for a long time on Monday night while rocking on the hammock in the backyard. He discussed the ins and outs of the game and how many deals he made this season.

There are going to be some Big Brother spoilers revealed in the coming paragraphs, because Cody references the final three houseguests and how it got to that point.

On the Monday night episode of Big Brother All-Stars, CBS viewers saw that Enzo Palumbo won the HOH Competition and nominated Nicole Franzel and Christmas Abbott for eviction.

Cody speaks to the Big Brother fans

“It’s crazy that I kept Enzo away from targeting Nicole this entire game when he literally wanted to go after the winners right away,” Cody said while giving himself credit for getting them to the end. “That’s what’s crazy.”

The chat with the cameras took place beginning shortly after 6:25 p.m. PT (house time) on Monday night and continued for a while. During that time, Cody also spoke about how he could have “clipped” Nicole numerous times but protected her the whole way.

He also talked about how Nicole was hedging her bets with the BB22 jury and that she had been working hard at jury management from the day the first person was sent to the jury house.

Cody wants to win Part 1 of the Final HOH and then have Enzo beat Nicole in Part 2 so that one of them becomes the final HOH. He is no longer 100 percent confident that Nicole will take him to the final two over Enzo.

“Honestly, if anybody beats me in the final two it’s like out of spite,” Cody further explained. “I mean that’s just a fact. That’s how confident I am.”

Cody certainly has the resume to become the Big Brother 22 winner, but juries are never predictable.

More Big Brother spoilers

Cody already won the Power of Veto, so he has guaranteed himself a spot in the final three. Now, he has to decide if he is going to evict Christmas Abbott or Nicole Franzel. He is the only person with a vote this week, so he holds all the power.

Since that last Eviction Ceremony, during which Memphis Garrett got evicted, Memphis has been giving interviews. He has discussed mocking Ian Terry, why he wanted David Alexander out, and his gameplay during Big Brother 22.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.