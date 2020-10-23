Big Brother All-Stars: When does Part 2 of final HOH happen and how does it work?

Big Brother All-Stars is already deep into the final Head of Household Competition of the season.

It all got started late on Thursday night when the final three houseguests played Part 1 of the HOH Competition.

As a reminder, the final three this season are Nicole Franzel, Enzo Palumbo, and Cody Calafiore.

One of those people is going to become $500,000 richer during the season finale.

When does Part 2 of HOH Competition take place?

For most of the day on Friday, the houseguests were complaining about construction noises in the backyard. It was a clear indication that everyone was getting the day off after an Endurance Challenge on Thursday night.

This likely means that Part 2 is going to take place on Saturday and that it isn’t going to be one of those basic challenges. That’s a good thing because CBS viewers deserve to see something fun and exciting during the final episodes of the summer 2020 season.

Big Brother spoilers about the final HOH Competition

As we stated earlier, Part 1 already took place on Thursday night. Nicole Franzel won an Endurance Challenge that involved standing on a disc, holding on to a rope, and getting swung around the backyard.

She came through when it counted and now Nicole advances straight to Part 3 of the HOH Competition. That segment will take place during the season finale on Wednesday, October 28.

And as for Part 2, Enzo Palumbo and Cody Calafiore will play against each other in a challenge this weekend. The winner of Part 2 will then advance to Part 3, where they battle Nicole for the biggest power of the summer.

The person who wins the final HOH Competition gets to decide who sits with them in the final two. It definitely raises some interesting scenarios if Nicole is able to take control of the game. Would she keep Cody around? Or take Enzo to the final two because she might stand a better chance at beating him?

Fans can now vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest, with the polls now open on the CBS site. It’s a chance to reward someone who made the show interesting but who might have gone home earlier in the season.

Christmas Abbott also recently brought up possible pre-gaming that Cody and Nicole might have done and she was very frustrated about it. Will she bring that up with the BB22 jury? That could lead to some interesting moments at the jury roundtable.

For anyone interested in possibly joining the BB23 cast, applications and now open and can be filled out here.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.