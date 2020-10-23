How to vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest on Big Brother

It’s time for Big Brother fans to vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Fans are able to vote for all 16 members of the BB22 cast and one of them is going to walk away with a $25,000 prize based on the outcome.

We all just learned who the final three houseguests are this season and it shows how close we all are to finding out the Big Brother 22 winner as well.

It’s important to point out that there is an additional episode of the show coming up on Friday night where a lot of flashback footage is likely to be shown.

How to vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest

A portal has been opened on the CBS site for people to go pick out their favorite houseguest of the season.

To vote for someone, you just go to this site and click on the image of your favorite houseguest.

Upon clicking on their image, you get a message that reads, “Vote up to 10 times per day until Oct. 27, 2020 at 9 am PST.”

October 27 is the day before the season finale, giving everyone a lot of time to place a lot of votes. It’s the perfect opportunity for fans of the show to share their opinions on who was the most entertaining member of the Big Brother 22 cast.

Who are fans supporting on social media?

A number of different houseguests are already getting a lot of support on social media when it comes to being named AFH. And that even includes some people who got evicted early in the season.

Two of the names getting mentioned the most by fans (so far) are Janelle Pierzina and Da’Vonne Rogers. Both ladies have a lot of die-hard fans who would love to see them win the award. That includes former houseguests like Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren, who has posted about voting for Da’Vonne.

Since the voting is going to be open for a while, it will be interesting to see how things continue to shake out and if this season possibly leads to the most votes that AFH has ever received. With so many fan-favorites among the cast members, that’s certainly a possibility.

Below are some of the Twitter posts that fans of Da’Vonne have already put up in regard to the voting:

Just voted for Da'vonne 10 times for AFH. We'll be back doing the same thing tomorrow #bb22 pic.twitter.com/cDdukLHuiI — 👽 (@offlinetrini) October 23, 2020

Da’vonne will be the first African American AFP/AFH #BB22 pic.twitter.com/mzPlQU8Mwy — Ian Patrick Terry (@iansdoghouse) October 23, 2020

Make sure you take the time to vote if you want to have a hand in deciding who wins America’s Favorite Houseguest this summer.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.