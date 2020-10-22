Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Big Brother Friday episode: A treat for fans who want more footage


Enzo BB22 Final Three
Enzo Palumbo has made it to the final three for Big Brother 22. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother All-Stars will be down to its final three houseguests by the end of the upcoming Eviction Ceremony.

With just three people left in the house, it will then be time to play the final HOH Competition and compete for a spot in the final two.

But before they get to that point this season, CBS and Big Brother producers are presenting a bonus episode of the show.

Airing on Friday, October 23, a special installment of the show will appear at 8/7c on CBS.

Friday night highlights with Big Brother 22 cast

We fully expect for most of the episode on Friday night to be full of clips, where the final three cast members look back on the season and reminisce about houseguests, competitions, and dramatic moments.

They might get around to showing Part 1 of the final Head of Household Competition as well, but we aren’t going to promise anything on that front.

We will be running a live article dealing with spoilers from Part 1 of that final HOH Competition for anyone who wants to follow along.

The reason we aren’t completely sure that Part 1 results will be shown is that there is another episode of the show on Monday night (October 26). That could be used to show Part 1, to complete Part 1, or to get into Part 2 of the final HOH Competition.

Everything will come to a close on the October 28 season finale, but for viewers who want to see more of the behind-the-scenes action from Big Brother 22, this Friday night episode looks to be a good source.

With the Big Brother live feeds going down at various points this summer, it also means that the producers have footage that even the live feed subscribers haven’t seen yet. It could serve to fill in the blanks for some of the decisions that were made along the way by BB22 cast members.

Host Julie Chen Moonves recently shared two videos that expressed her feelings about the current season. She also spoke about her favorite moments and shared some clips to go along with them.

Outside of the house, Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly quit Twitter after an old video surfaced of a chat with Rachel, Evel Dick Donato, and her sister Elissa Slater.

And as for the future of the Big Brother franchise, applications have already opened for the next season. Anyone who wants to try to become a houseguest on Big Brother 23 can go fill out the forms and see if they have what it takes.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.

