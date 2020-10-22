Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
Explainers

Who won Part 1 of the final Head Of Household Competition tonight?


By Leave a comment
Final Four On BB22
One member of the final four will win the $500,000 prize on Big Brother All-Stars. Pic credit: CBS

The final Head of Household Competition for Big Brother All-Stars 2 gets started on the evening of Thursday, October 22.

The winner of Part 1 automatically gets a spot in Part 3, which will be held during the season finale of the show.

We have a full breakdown of how the final HOH Competition works, but it all starts with Part 1 on Episode 34.

The disappointing fact for a lot of viewers is that the challenge will not be finished when the episode comes to an end. It means waiting a while to find out the results.

This article will serve as a live blog revealing Big Brother spoilers as they come from the live feeds on Thursday night. As soon as we know who won Part 1 of the final HOH Competition, we will be passing it on here. The episode itself begins at 8e/5p.

Stay tuned, because this is an important step toward deciding who will emerge as the Big Brother 22 winner. It’s also worth noting that the All-Stars payouts are really good this season, so nobody is leaving empty-handed.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.

Ryan DeVault
Ryan DeVault
Ryan is a movie reviewer and entertainment enthusiast who has been writing about sports, film, television, breaking news, and celebrities for nearly 15 years. He... read more
Ryan DeVault
Latest posts by Ryan DeVault (see all)

If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments