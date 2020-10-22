Big Brother payouts: How much do Big Brother contestants get paid?

The Big Brother payouts may be a bit larger than some fans of the show realize.

That is especially the case for Big Brother All-Stars 2, as the cast members got an appearance fee to just show up this season.

During a typical season, though, the houseguests get paid a weekly stipend while they are in the house. This helps to make up for taking time off from their real jobs to play the game.

In addition to getting some reality television fame out of their appearances, they are also in the running for the $500,000 cash prize that comes with winning a season.

What are the Big Brother 22 payouts?

People close to the show revealed that all 16 houseguests received a $40,000 appearance fee just to show up this summer. It seems that CBS and the show producers wanted to make sure that they could get a cast together and that everyone would be willing to go through the coronavirus safety procedures.

It wasn’t clear what the weekly stipend would be until Memphis Garrett was seen slyly chatting about it on the Big Brother live feeds. He revealed that after Week 5, that people left in the game would be making an additional $2,000 per week.

Making it to the BB22 jury was very important this season because it meant they would keep getting paid, even if they were in the jury house. The people who got sent home before the jury formed (Keesha Smith, Janelle Pierzina, Nicole Anthony, Bayleigh Dayton, and Kaysar Ridha) likely didn’t receive a stipend.

How much do Big Brother contestants get paid?

To break it all down, the first five evicted houseguests walk away with at least $40,000. Anyone who made it to the BB22 jury then made an additional $14,000 for the final seven weeks. That works out to $54,000 for just playing the game.

Winning the season comes with a $500,000 prize and finishing in second place earns that houseguest $50,000. Typically, the top finishers don’t receive the weekly stipend, but that may be different for how BB All-Stars 2 works. Nicole Franzel did hint at getting a stipend if she finished second, which would mean some really nice Big Brother paydays are waiting for the final two.

And the appearance fees and stipends don’t even count the money that some of the houseguests won this season. That includes $10,000 that Nicole won in the Luxury Competition, $10,000 that David Alexander won in the OTEV Veto Competition, and the $5,000 each that Tyler Crispen and Daniele Donato got during the golf HOH Competition.

Some more Big Brother news

With the way that the current season is shaking out, we have some more people joining the list of the only houseguests to have made it to the final three more than once. That list was pretty short until the BB22 cast came along.

Inside of the house, one of the houseguests told the live feed subscribers they feel “confident” about winning this season. It will be interesting to see if that is how the final episodes of the season play out.

And outside of the house, Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly quit Twitter after some drama involving Evel Dick Donato. Hopefully, she returns after she gives birth and treats fans with more of her opinions on the show.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.