How does the final Head of Household Competition work on Big Brother?

The final Head of Household Competition for Big Brother All-Stars 2 will begin tonight.

The winner of the final HOH will get to decide who goes with them to the final two, but it’s not as simple as just competing in one challenge to decide that final two.

Someone is going to get evicted during Season 22, Episode 34, knocking the BB22 cast down to just three people competing for the $500,000 prize.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Once we have the final three houseguests, they will begin playing for the final — and most important — power of the summer.

How does the final HOH Competition work?

The final HOH Competition is broken into three different challenges that take place on three separate days.

It is all meant to be the ultimate way to end a summer of competition and it is also meant to increase the drama for the viewers at home.

In many cases, that drama is first felt by the live feed subscribers, as a lot of the results lead to spoilers on the feeds long before it is shown on a CBS episode.

Read More Nicole Franzel calls another Big Brother houseguest a snake in tirade

Playing a three-stage challenge

The final HOH Competition takes place in three different stages. The final three houseguests play out Part 1 on the night that the fourth-place finisher gets sent to the jury (October 22 this year).

The winner of Part 1 automatically gets a spot in Part 3. Then, the two losers from Part 1 battle it out in Part 2, which typically takes place a day or two after Part 1 has been played.

The winner of Part 2 also advances to play in Part 3, with the third person left with nothing to do but watch and hope that the right person wins.

Part 3 of the final HOH Competition is typically a question-and-answer challenge based on what has happened in the game during that summer. The winner of Part 3 — taking place on finale night — then picks who they want to go to the final two.

It’s a long process to get to the final two houseguests, but it ends up providing enough footage for an additional episode or two and it gives people a second shot along the way.

Spoilers: Who will become the Big Brother 22 winner?

Taking a look at who has won the most competitions this season, it might be easy to guess that Cody Calafiore is going to win Big Brother 22. He even told the live feed cameras that he is “confident” that the BB22 jury is about to award him $500,000.

If Cody makes it to the final two, his resume is much stronger than the resumes of Nicole Franzel and Enzo Palumbo. So it seems that Nicole and Enzo might be best served by cutting Cody at the end, but they both have strong final two deals with him. Breaking those deals could lead to a surprise winner on finale night.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.