Who won the Power of Veto on Big Brother, and who has won the most BB22 competitions?

The final Big Brother Veto Competition has been played and it really dictates how the final three will be decided this season.

Enzo Palumbo was the Head of Household this week and he decided that he should continue protecting Cody Calafiore and their final two alliance.

With Cody safe again, it also meant that Christmas Abbott and Nicole Franzel would have to go up on the block. At the same time, the Power of Veto could change everything.

The final four houseguests then played in the last Veto Competition of the season on Saturday, with the results set to be presented during the October 21 episode of the show.

Who won the Power of Veto this week?

Cody won the POV again, marking the fourth time that he’s held that power this season. It’s an outcome that some fans will say was entirely predictable when the competition began.

When it comes to Veto Competitions within the BB22 cast, Cody has really been dominating all summer. His continuing dominance adds to his extremely impressive resume, and it’s sure to be a hot topic of discussion with the jury very soon.

Enzo and Nicole could have really used another challenge victory ahead of the BB22 jury roundtable, but there is still one more HOH to play for as that finale draws closer.

Who has won the most competitions on BB22 cast?

Below is the updated breakdown of all the competitions that were played this summer and who wound up winning them. It’s worth noting that it took a while for Nicole to win anything, but that she has quickly moved up the list since then.

Cody Calafiore won three HOHs and four POVs. He has won seven challenges so far, and really wants to add at least one more during the three-part final HOH Competition.

Memphis Garrett won the HOH three times and the POV once. He helped keep The Committee in power, but he didn’t end up using that power to help his personal game that much.

Christmas Abbott won an HOH, two POVs, a Safety Suite, and one of the BB Basement powers. When it came to the end portion of the game, though, she didn’t win when she most needed to.

Tyler Crispen won two really important HOHs and also won two POVs.

Enzo Palumbo won two HOHs, a POV, and a Safety Suite.

Nicole Franzel won an HOH, a POV, and the Luxury Competition. Her Luxury Competition win hasn’t been shown on CBS yet.

Daniele Donato won one HOH and also one of the BB Basement powers.

Kevin Campbell and Da’Vonne Rogers each won one of the POVs.

Kaysar Ridha won one of the Safety Suite Competitions. He then protected Janelle for a week.

David Alexander won a BB Basement power that he used to save himself from the block one week.

Keesha Smith, Nicole Anthony, Bayleigh Dayton, Janelle Pierzina, and Ian Terry didn’t win anything this season.

Counting down to the finale

Only six houseguests in the history of the show have made it to the final three more than once. Three of them are on this season and they are about to try to convince the BB22 jury that they deserve to win that $500,000 prize.

After that, we are hoping that CBS moves ahead with plans to do another season of Celebrity Big Brother. It would be a great way to treat fans this winter, especially since there are no new episodes of Survivor to air for a while.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.