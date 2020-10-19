Julie Chen Moonves shares her thoughts on Big Brother All-Stars in new video

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves returned for the second All-Stars version of the show.

While this season required several changes to make it safe during a pandemic, the bubble has proven to work quite well for the houseguests and crew members.

We are now very close to finding out the Big Brother 22 winner, but there are still a few episodes left on the schedule.

For her part, Julie has always been very active on social media, and that has continued with two new videos posted where she shares her favorite moments of the season and speaks about the BB22 cast.

Julie Chen Moonves speaks about Big Brother 22

Here is one of the videos that are now online. It’s relatively short in length — coming in at just over two minutes — but it provides some footage of Julie responding in her unique way about her favorite moments that have taken place this summer.

She references some of the deep conversations that have taken place between BB22 cast members, and there are also clips of the show mixed into her thoughts.

Julie reveals how to become Big Brother winner

In this additional video, Julie speaks about what it takes to win Big Brother 22. As applications are now open to be on the Big Brother 23 cast, this might be important information for anyone hoping to become a future houseguest.

She mentions how important jury management can be, something some people who played the game never spent enough time focusing on. Maybe some of the people on the BB22 cast should have also watched this video.

Big Brother 22 nearing its end

The days are falling off the calendar very quickly, and soon the October 28 season finale for Big Brother 22 will take place on CBS. It’s going to be a two-hour episode, with the jury members returning to select the winner of that $500,000 prize.

There are just four people left in the game, but we already know who will make the final three this season. Here are some BB22 spoilers about what will take place at the next Eviction Ceremony.

But once the season comes to an end, it seems that there is now the possibility of Celebrity Big Brother 3 taking place this winter. That could be a great way to bridge the gap between this season and what takes place in summer 2021 on CBS.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.