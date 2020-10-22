Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Big Brother recap: Revealing the final three, new BB22 jury member


Nicole Franzel BB Comics
Nicole Franzel has made it to the final four of Big Brother All-Stars 2. Pic credit: CBS

A new Big Brother eviction episode also means it’s time for another recap of the show.

This particular recap comes from Season 22, Episode 34, which marks the end of the final four and the beginning of the final Head of Household Competition.

Christmas Abbott, Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, and Enzo Palumbo are the BB22 cast members who made it all the way to the final four.

On the last episode, we saw Cody win the Power of Veto. Enzo had won the HOH Competition and he nominated Christmas and Nicole for eviction. Now, Cody gets to decide which lady is going to the final three with Enzo and himself.

This article is going to serve as a live blog for the October 22 episode of the show. It begins at 8/7c on CBS and we will begin breaking it down the moment Julie Chen Moonves takes the stage. Stop on by and read along as we find out who makes the final three.

At the end of the episode, Part 1 of the final HOH Competition will begin, and we have a breakdown of how it will work for the Big Brother 22 cast.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.

Ryan is a movie reviewer and entertainment enthusiast who has been writing about sports, film, television, breaking news, and celebrities for nearly 15 years.
