Big Brother spoilers: Final HOH nearly complete, scenarios now limited

The waiting game has begun. Big Brother spoilers have revealed that Part 2 of the final HOH is complete and now the houseguests have a lot of thinking to do before the season finale.

With nothing much to do until Part 3 even takes place, it also means that a lot of thinking is going to be done over the next few days. And the scenarios have become limited as to what could take place in the end.

Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, and Enzo Palumbo played the game all summer, but it is still going to be in the hands of the BB22 jury when Julie Chen Moonves hosts the big vote.

Big Brother spoilers about final HOH

Nicole won Part 1 and then Cody won Part 2 of the final HOH Competition. It means that it is now going to be Nicole vs Cody in Part 3.

That final competition — probably a question-and-answer session — takes place during the season finale. Nicole or Cody will win Part 3 and then they get to decide who goes with them to the final two.

Both Cody and Nicole continue to stress that they have a final two deal with each other, seemingly indicating that they will stick with that pact and let the BB22 jury decide which one of them should win the $500,000.

From a game standpoint, that might be a really bad game move for Nicole, as she might have a tough time beating Cody. But up against Enzo, Nicole stands a much better chance of winning the game.

Likewise, for Cody, he would do better against Enzo than he would against Nicole when it comes to the jury votes. But for Cody, he still stands a good shot at beating either one of them, unless the jury decides to react very bitterly.

Enzo watches and waits

There is nothing left for Enzo to do except watch and wait to find out what will happen in the end. He still has a good relationship with both Cody and Nicole, but he seemed pretty frustrated that he lost again on Saturday night.

The only selling point Enzo has going for him is that the other two stand a better chance at winning by taking him to the end. But is he the type of person that would try to undersell himself as someone they should take simply because he would lose? We shall see.

As a reminder, the season finale takes place at 9/8c on Wednesday night (October 28). It’s a two-hour episode so that viewers can see the BB22 jury debating and can also enjoy the return of the houseguests who got evicted before the jury started.

