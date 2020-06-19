Big Brother showmance of Jackson Michie and Holly Allen comes to an end

The Big Brother 21 showmance between Jackson Michie and Holly Allen has come to an end. The former couple took to social media to share that their relationship is over.

It was as members of the BB21 cast that Jackson and Holly became a couple. Jackson started out the summer 2019 season in a relationship with Kathryn Dunn, but that came to an end after just a few days.

As a powerful six-person alliance emerged within the Big Brother house, so did several showmances that helped control the game. One of those showmances involved Jackson and Holly, who rode it all the way to the end.

On the season finale, Jackson Michie was named the Big Brother 21 winner and Holly Allen became the runner-up. Jackson won a nice $500,000 prize for his efforts and Holly got $50,000 for finishing in second place.

Jackson and Holly from BB21 break up

Taking to social media, Jackson and Holly each confirmed that their relationship was over. There had been rumors that this was taking place, which is probably why they decided to make separate posts about it.

In Jackson’s post, he started it by saying, “Life works in crazy ways, and this past year has been no exception. Through the ups, the downs, the highs, and the lows.. there has been one constant through it all and that‘s the amazing woman standing next to me.”

When speaking about the breakup itself, Jackson went on to say that “This isn’t because of bad actions or words, rather, two people who deeply love each other recognizing that a relationship may not be for the best.”

Holly also made a post to her own Instagram account, sharing her personal thoughts on the relationship and how they were now going in different directions as individuals.

The caption Holly posted with a picture of herself enjoying the outdoors began with her speaking about fame. “I’d much rather keep certain life updates to myself, but I understand that I put my personal life in the spotlight because I chose to play a game last summer that just so happened to be on television,” Holly wrote.

Holly also wrote about the evolution of their relationship, stating that, “Yes, I had an amazing partner in that game I played. And I wouldn’t change the experiences for the world. But some things are not meant to go beyond that. Sometimes fundamental character traits simply don’t line up. Priorities don’t match. And that’s ok.”

Jackson or Holly on BB22 cast?

There have been a lot of rumors suggesting that the BB22 cast is going to become a version of All-Stars where former houseguests return to play the game. Could Jackson Michie and/or Holly Allen get invited back?

Due to some controversies that took place while he was in the house, it seems unlikely that Jackson would get invited back. But Holly, as a second-place finisher, might just make the cut. CBS hasn’t revealed information about either of them yet.

If the season does kick off soon — which appears possible due to some new rumors — Evel Dick Donato has already weighed in on who he thinks will get sent home first.

