Big Brother 22 cast: Former winner predicts who could get evicted first

Big Brother 22 cast information has not even been officially announced by CBS yet, but the number of online rumors has led to a lot of predictions about the summer 2020 season.

One of the predictions has come from former winner Evel Dick Donato, who feels he already knows the name of the person who will get sent home at the first Eviction Ceremony.

Who goes home first on Big Brother 22?

Previously, Evel Dick posted some of the names that he says were invited to be part of the BB22 cast this summer. It followed a report that came out about former winners getting contacted to play the game again.

And as for Evel Dick’s prediction – he thinks that it will indeed be a former winner who walks out to meet host Julie Chen following that first Eviction Ceremony.

The prediction was posted on Twitter and it will not come as a surprise to many long-time fans of the show that Evel Dick picked Josh Martinez to be the first one eliminated from the Big Brother 22 cast.

A fan of the show had mentioned Dick on a post she made about the latest season of The Challenge. Josh is a contestant on the show and one of the women doesn’t think he can be trusted.

In his response, Dick noted, “I think Josh could be the first boot on #BB22.” He went on to say that, “No one will trust him and he will be the person who is an easy vote out the first week because of that and him being a complete doofus…”

Evel Dick vs Josh Martinez

Dick Donato won Big Brother 8. He was invited back as part of a duo with his daughter, Daniele Donato, on Big Brother 13, but he had to self-evict.

Now, he spends a lot of time online and on social media speaking about past and current seasons of the show. That includes weighing in on who he thinks the best and worst players are that have walked into the Big Brother house.

Two people that often draw the ire of Mr. Donato are Josh Martinez and Paul Abrahamian. He never holds back when it comes to making jokes about those two former houseguests and he likely won’t stop doing it now – especially if one or both of them is back this summer.

Will Josh Martinez be the first one evicted from the Big Brother 22 cast? We will all have to tune in and find out —possibly soon — with the new rumors about a start date for the upcoming season on CBS.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.