Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
News

Big Brother 2020 cast rumors: Evel Dick reveals list of people he says were invited for BB22 cast


By Leave a comment
Dick Donato Playing Big Brother
Dick Donato has a lot of thoughts about the BB22 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 2020 cast rumors now include some names provided by Evel Dick Donato. The two-time former houseguest and Big Brother 8 winner has been talking a lot about the new season on social media.

In a series of tweets this week, Dick has been sharing the names of people he claims have been invited back to play the game again. He is also sharing a lot of opinions on those former houseguests along the way.

It was recently revealed that former winners were getting conducted by the production team about returning to the show as members of the Big Brother 22 cast.

The list of people getting invited back now appears to include numerous houseguests who didn’t end up winning their respective seasons. That may even include Donny Thompson from Big Brother 16.

This all continues to hint at the show returning very soon, especially with California getting very close to loosening the restrictions on television shows being filmed in the state.

Who has Evel Dick linked to Big Brother 2020 cast?

Below are some of the posts that Dick Donato has made to his Twitter account that mention people who have been invited to be part of the BB22 cast.

In this particular message, Dick wrote about Big Brother 19 winner Josh Martinez:

Evel Dick Tweet 4
Dick Donato spoke about Josh Martinez online. Pic credit: @EvelDick/Twitter

Evel Dick also mentioned that he had heard about Swaggy C and Bayleigh Dayton from Big Brother 20:

Evel Dick Tweet 3
Dick Donato shared about BB20 cast members. Pic credit: @EvelDick/Twitter

And it wouldn’t be a Twitter day from Evel Dick Donato if he didn’t find a way to mention two-time second-place finisher Paul Abrahamian:

Evel Dick Tweet 2
Dick Donato referenced Paul Abrahamian from BB18 and BB19 casts. Pic credit: @EvelDick/Twitter

Big Brother 16 winner Derrick Levasseur is also someone that has been linked to the BB22 cast. Evel Dick stated that Derrick is definitely coming back this summer, likely putting a huge target on his back this time around.

Here is what Dick had to say about Derrick:

Evel Dick Tweet 1
Dick Donato wrote about Derrick Levasseur joining Big Brother 2020 season. Pic credit: @EvelDick/Twitter

When will official Big Brother 2020 cast list get revealed?

There are still a lot of unanswered questions when it comes to the BB22 cast and who CBS and show producers will have as houseguests for the summer 2020 season.

There are going to be a lot of Big Brother rumors hitting social media about potential cast lists until an official announcement is made. At least we know that there is some work getting done behind the scenes and that the show has a strong chance to emerge from the pandemic lockdown with some new episodes in the near future.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments