Big Brother 2020 cast rumors: Evel Dick reveals list of people he says were invited for BB22 cast

Big Brother 2020 cast rumors now include some names provided by Evel Dick Donato. The two-time former houseguest and Big Brother 8 winner has been talking a lot about the new season on social media.

In a series of tweets this week, Dick has been sharing the names of people he claims have been invited back to play the game again. He is also sharing a lot of opinions on those former houseguests along the way.

It was recently revealed that former winners were getting conducted by the production team about returning to the show as members of the Big Brother 22 cast.

The list of people getting invited back now appears to include numerous houseguests who didn’t end up winning their respective seasons. That may even include Donny Thompson from Big Brother 16.

This all continues to hint at the show returning very soon, especially with California getting very close to loosening the restrictions on television shows being filmed in the state.

Who has Evel Dick linked to Big Brother 2020 cast?

Below are some of the posts that Dick Donato has made to his Twitter account that mention people who have been invited to be part of the BB22 cast.

In this particular message, Dick wrote about Big Brother 19 winner Josh Martinez:

Evel Dick also mentioned that he had heard about Swaggy C and Bayleigh Dayton from Big Brother 20:

And it wouldn’t be a Twitter day from Evel Dick Donato if he didn’t find a way to mention two-time second-place finisher Paul Abrahamian:

Big Brother 16 winner Derrick Levasseur is also someone that has been linked to the BB22 cast. Evel Dick stated that Derrick is definitely coming back this summer, likely putting a huge target on his back this time around.

Here is what Dick had to say about Derrick:

When will official Big Brother 2020 cast list get revealed?

There are still a lot of unanswered questions when it comes to the BB22 cast and who CBS and show producers will have as houseguests for the summer 2020 season.

There are going to be a lot of Big Brother rumors hitting social media about potential cast lists until an official announcement is made. At least we know that there is some work getting done behind the scenes and that the show has a strong chance to emerge from the pandemic lockdown with some new episodes in the near future.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.