California announces great news for Big Brother producers, fans looking forward to BB22

Big Brother 22 might be coming up on the horizon now! Some big news has come out of California, with Governor Gavin Newsom finally revealing the guidelines for when film and television productions can resume.

In summation, the governor is stating that production can begin as early as June 12, meaning a lot of people could be back at work producing entertainment.

According to the California Department of Public Health, “Music, TV and film production may resume in California, recommended no sooner than June 12, 2020.”

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

The statement goes on to read that it is “subject to approval by county public health officers within the jurisdictions of operations following their review of local epidemiological data including cases per 100,000 population, rate of test positivity, and local preparedness to support a health care surge, vulnerable populations, contact tracing and testing.”

To break that all down, there are some guidelines that will have to be put in place, but once it has been accomplished, Hollywood and the surrounding areas are going back in action.

This is all good news for Big Brother fans and potential BB22 cast members.

What does it all mean for Big Brother 22?

The green light for Big Brother producers to actually start filming a new season of the reality competition show is on the horizon. While things could change still, in a week’s time, CBS could start making some big moves.

As we previously reported, the semi-finalists to be members of the BB22 cast have already been notified that they are in contention. The production team and casting director have still been hard at work – just in case a season happened.

The casting information followed a statement from CBS that the network had every intention of getting the summer 2020 season of the show on television. Now, things are starting to fall in line to make it all possible this summer.

When might Big Brother 2020 season begin?

If this was a typical season of Big Brother, the season premiere would take place around the end of June. The names of the BB22 cast would be revealed shortly before that, and the new houseguests would be sequestered to start the pre-production filming.

While it might be too much to expect that Big Brother 22 could be on CBS by the end of June, if things really kicked into another gear over the next week and approval was given for filming to officially start up again, it wouldn’t take long for everything to fall into place.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.