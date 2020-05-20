Big Brother 22 rumors: CBS gives fans a great update on new season of show

Big Brother 22 rumors suddenly shed some very positive light on the chances that the reality competition show returns to CBS this summer.

Ever since the news was revealed that BB22 casting calls had been suspended, fans of the show have been in a holding pattern. Many have feared Big Brother would get canceled for the year.

Now, though, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl revealed some potentially great news that fans may be able to cling to for a while.

CBS comments on Big Brother 22 for summer 2020

According to a report from Deadline, CBS still wants to air new seasons of Big Brother and Love Island this summer. This information is coming directly from Kelly Kahl.

“With Love Island and Big Brother, we still hope to have on the air this summer, it could be a little later than usual but we’re still optimistic about getting those on,” Kahl was quoted as saying.

This is all great news, with Kahl noting the turn around time for these particular types of shows makes it easier to prolong announcements on when season premieres would take place.

How could BB22 cast work for CBS?

If the production and casting teams were working with the same schedule as past seasons, an announcement of the BB22 cast would take place in mid-June.

Following that same schedule, the season premiere would take place near the end of June, and the season would then play out through mid-September on CBS.

It’s possible that they have already collected enough applications and that the production team already has an idea of which people it would like to see playing Big Brother 22 this summer.

A chance also exists that a shift could be made to an All-Stars season, which could come off as gimmicky, but it would definitely give fans something to be entertained with for the rest of the summer.

The great news is that nobody has given up on airing Big Brother 22 this summer, even if there may be a lot of work left to get done before it can make its way to television.

More Big Brother news

The world of Big Brother has not been quiet, as there is a lot of baby news crisscrossing social media right now.

It was revealed that Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas are expecting another baby soon and the happy couple used Instagram to share the great news.

Former houseguests Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson posted a gender reveal video that goes along with their announcement of also expecting another baby.

Stay tuned folks, because we hope to soon relay the news that CBS has officially announced that Big Brother 22 has a premiere date.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS but could return for the summer 2020 season.