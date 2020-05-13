Jessica and Cody Nickson reveal gender of new baby on the way!

Jessica and Cody Nickson have another baby on the way. The couple got together during Big Brother 19 and have been very busy since their time on the CBS reality competition show.

After Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson appeared on Big Brother, they went out and won a season of The Amazing Race.

Since then, the couple has been married and now has a beautiful baby girl.

Jessica and Cody Nickson having second baby

Now, the big news has been announced that Jessica is expecting another baby!

Much like with their first big announcement about expecting a baby, Jessica and Cody took to social media to share the news with family, friends, and fans.

Below is the original Instagram post that Jessica made to share their great news.

The Jessica and Cody Nickson baby reveal

With the help of friend and former Big Brother cast member Elaina Davies, they posted a gender reveal video on YouTube.

Below is a video where Jessica, Cody, and their daughter revealed the big news to the world.

You can take a look at the big reveal, but (spoiler alert) they are going to have another girl.

It did appear that Cody was a tad disappointed that they aren’t having a boy this time. On some previous social media posts, fans had suggested that a boy might be on the way, but that is not the case.

Quite a few former Big Brother houseguests have been seen congratulating the couple on their news. That has been echoed by a lot of fans who kept up with the pair since the Big Brother house.

There had been some Big Brother rumors suggesting that Cody or Jessica could be invited back if the producers decided to put together an All-Stars season for the BB22 cast.

If there does indeed end up being an All-Stars season during summer 2020, it doesn’t look like Jessica is going to be one of the houseguests. Would Cody take on the challenge if it meant too much time away from his wife and daughters?

There are also a lot of questions about whether or not a summer season will take place this year due to the coronavirus situation taking place around the world.

Big Brother Canada had to be canceled due to the health risks faced by the cast and crew. And casting calls for Big Brother 22 also got postponed.

Stay tuned, as we will make sure to update everyone on the status of Big Brother 22 as we learn more information.

For now, enjoy the great news that Jessica and Cody Nickson have shared!

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.