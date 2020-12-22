Da’Vonne Rogers from Big Brother to appear on The Bold and the Beautiful

Da’Vonne Rogers just revealed that she is appearing on The Bold and the Beautiful next week.

The reality TV star is making the jump over to soaps, becoming the latest Big Brother houseguest to surface on the long-running show.

In the past, quite a few houseguests have left the Big Brother house and then been invited to guest star on an episode or two of the soap opera. Now, Da’Vonne is going to be on a list that includes Jessica Milagros (BB21), Tyler Crispen (BB20), and Brett Robinson (BB20).

For fans of Da’Vonne, this could become a must-watch episode of the CBS show.

Da’Vonne shares the news with her social media fans

Da’Vonne shared some photos and also provided a caption on her Twitter account to get people excited about her upcoming appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful.

She wrote, “I’m soooo excited !!! Catch me on @BandB_CBS MONDAY DECEMBER 28th !!”

Quite a few fans have already expressed their excitement over the news. That includes several fan pages for The Challenge.

In addition to her time on Big Brother, Da’Vonne has also been on The Challenge multiple times. That is a reality competition show that airs on MTV and has had a lot of former houseguests come over to compete.

On the current season of The Challenge, Fessy Shafaat, Josh Martinez, and Kaycee Clark are all competing for the huge cash prize.

In regard to Big Brother 20 winner Kaycee Clark, she was also sharing some great news on social media, as she just celebrated a big anniversary with her girlfriend.

As a reminder, make sure to tune in to The Bold and the Beautiful on the afternoon of Monday, December 28 to see Da’Vonne guest-starring.

More Big Brother news

In other news from the world of Big Brother, Michael Ellis is going to be appearing on Catfish. He was the second-place finisher on BB5 and has become very well known for wearing a cowboy hat while playing the game.

We also learned that fellow Big Brother 5 cast member Diane Henry just gave birth. She shared pictures of her new beautiful baby girl on social media. In addition to her time on BB5, Diane was also a member of the first Big Brother All-Stars season.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus. The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.