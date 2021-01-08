Haleigh Broucher and Fessy Shafaat met on Big Brother 20 and a showmance between them developed pretty quickly.

The showmance continued into the real world, with Haleigh and Fessy being seen together quite often.

The couple tried to make a long-distance relationship work, but it seemed to have a number of problems that kept popping up on social media.

There were rumors that the couple was having a tough time, and in July, we reported on an announcement that Haleigh made on social media about their relationship coming to an end.

Part of Haleigh’s note to her social media followers stated, “To all of the fans, it is with a heavy heart that Fes and I have made the decision to split ways and focus on ourselves.”

But wait. That’s not all.

Haleigh updates her story, accuses Fessy of misleading her

This summer, Fessy participated in a new season of The Challenge for MTV. The new season is called Double Agents and it is airing new episodes weekly. On the show, Fessy continues to do well.

And that’s where the story gets a bit murky.

Haleigh has made a new claim that Fessy came by to visit her before he went on The Challenge and that they were beginning to work on their relationship again. According to her, “I was in a relationship. I was in love. I was not dating. I was not entertaining others.”

In the way she tells it, Haleigh was expecting to pick Fessy up from the airport when The Challenge was done filming and she was ready to continue working with him on their relationship.

“The first steps were just getting him home and then we were going from there,” Haleigh continued in a note she posted on her Patreon that has now been shared. “And from my weekly phone calls [from Fessy during filming] filled with love I had no reason to assume anything had changed.”

Why is this all coming up now? Because during an episode of The Challenge, it appeared that a romantic connection between Fessy and fellow contestant Tori Deal had started up. Tori started the season engaged to Jordan Wiseley, but the couple ended that engagement shortly after filming ended. Coincidence? Fans think not. Haleigh seems to agree with them.

Below is the full note that Haleigh posted on Patreon that has now been shared numerous times on social media. None of it has been addressed by Fessy Shafaat yet, but Tori Deal has claimed that she never cheated on Jordan Wiseley.

Haleigh speaks out via her Patreon so once again me and @GamerVev were right #thechallenge36 pic.twitter.com/W448hyiIu3 — Jay (@jaychallenge1) January 6, 2021

