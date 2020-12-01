Bridgette Dunning from Big Brother 18 shares baby news

Former Big Brother cast member Bridgette Dunning is expecting a baby.

She shared the great news with an Instagram photo showing her and her husband Kristopher Tolnai enjoying some time in the woods.

Bridgette and Kristopher got married in 2019 after getting engaged the year prior.

It seems to be the year of Big Brother babies in 2020, with Bridgette joining Rachel Reilly and Jessica Graf-Nickson in the revelation of this latest baby news.

Who was Bridgette Dunning on Big Brother?

Bridgette appeared as a member of the Big Brother 18 cast and was an early-season ally of returning houseguest Frank Eudy (he had also been part of the BB14 cast).

The traveling nurse from California was able to lay low for a little while and ended up being instrumental in a backdoor plan to get Zakiyah Everette out during the Double Eviction. Unfortunately for her, the other side of the house won the second HOH of the night, leading to Bridgette getting sent to the BB18 jury with Zakiyah.

Bridgette finished in ninth place for the season and then voted for Paul Abrahamian to beat Nicole Franzel on finale night. Nicole ended up becoming the Big Brother 18 winner.

Bridgette shares her baby news

Posting to her Instagram account, Bridgette recently wrote, “I am so in love with you already. Can’t wait to meet you.”

She was speaking about the baby and is shown cradling her belly out in the woods with her husband.

Da’Vonne Rogers was one of the first people to comment on the photo. She wrote, “Ahhhhhhhhhhh OMG !!!!!! I’m legit about to cry ! I’m so happy for you. Congratulations beautiful !!”

Nicole Anthony also left a message, writing a simple “Congratulations!!” to her.

Lots of Big Brother babies

Earlier this year, Jessica Graf gave birth to her second baby with Cody Nickson. They were both members of the Big Brother 19 cast and became involved in a showmance. Following their time on BB19, they have gone on to win The Amazing Race, to get married, and to have two children.

Recently, Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas also welcomed their second child. She has been sharing a lot of photos of the family on social media now and this is a couple that continues to prove how well showmances on the reality competition show can do in the real world.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.