Big Brother 18: Natalie Negrotti regrets voting for Nicole Franzel over Paul Abrahamian

Big Brother 18 cast member Natalie Negrotti would vote for Paul Abrahamian over Nicole Franzel for the win if she had it all to do over again.

Posting to Twitter, Natalie took the time to address the vote she made on finale night that helped Nicole win the $500,000 prize over Paul.

It has been a long-held belief of many Big Brother fans that the BB18 jury voted more against Paul than for Nicole, and she may have just confirmed those assumptions.

Natalie has been paying close attention to what is happening with the Big Brother All-Stars cast, where Nicole can’t stop talking about Janelle Pierzina.

Nicole also has a plan in place with Daniele Donato to take out women at each of the first five eviction ceremonies.

As for Natalie, she finished in sixth place on the Big Brother 2016 season after Victor Arroyo nominated her for eviction.

Natalie posts about her Big Brother 18 vote

“I now see why ppl were so upset I didn’t vote for Paul,” Natalie posted on Twitter. “I didn’t realize everything that was being said behind my back all season if I would have known I would have voted differently. Paul called me the B word before my elimination so I let that disrespect cloud my vote.”

In a secondary post that followed up the first one, Natalie wrote, “This is also very old news and I have no issues with Paul now I wish him the very best I’ve reached out a few times to make sure he’s doing well NO HATE HERE just peaking [sic] facts since people keep commenting on why I voted the way I did.”

Paul Abrahamian was one of the people who responded to Natalie quickly. He said, “wait so you would’ve voted for me?”

“Lol yes! I told u in the HOH room u had my final two vote. Ur potty mouth got u in trouble bebe,” Natalie responded in another message.

Nicole Franzel won Big Brother 18 by one vote

The BB18 jury voted 5-4 to name Nicole the Big Brother 18 winner. Natalie Negrotti, Da’Vonne Rogers, Zakiyah Everette, Paulie Calafiore, and Corey Brooks voted for Nicole.

On the other side, James Huling, Bridgette Dunning, Michelle Meyer, and Victor Arroyo voted for Paul to win.

Had those results shifted, it might have also meant that Paul would not be returning to play on BB19 and that Nicole may not have been invited back to play on Big Brother All-Stars. A lot of dynamics could have changed.

As for Nicole, she is working hard to try to become the first two-time winner in the history of Big Brother U.S. against the BB All-Stars 2 cast.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.