Big Brother 22 spoilers: Dani Donato and Nicole Franzel want to evict more women

Big Brother spoilers indicate that Daniele Donato and Nicole Franzel are keen on getting more women evicted from the game. And they want a woman sent packing at each of the next three eviction ceremonies.

By now, every fan of the show already knows that Dani and Nicole were pushing hard to get Janelle Pierzina evicted this week. The votes are in place, and Janelle is heading home on Thursday night.

There are already some Big Brother rumors on social media suggesting a twist could appear so that the production team can save Janelle from getting evicted, but it seems unlikely at this point.

Instead, the reality is that people within the BB22 cast have already started looking ahead to Week 4 and who they want to get out of the house next. It might surprise CBS viewers that nobody is actually targeting Kaysar Ridha.

That’s right. Kaysar, whose wife has become very active on Twitter, is not a primary target once Janelle is out of the way. So who gets targeted next?

Dani Donato and Nicole Franzel have a plan

Monday night on the Big Brother live feeds, Dani and Nicole continued conspiring against Bayleigh Dayton and Da’Vonne Rogers. Despite saying supportive things to their faces, Dani and Nicole have no plans to let them stay in the game.

Their hope is that they can work it so that Bayeligh and Da’Vonne are evicted right after Janelle. And they aren’t even making it contingent on one of them winning HOH to make it happen. They want to convince their alliance to get them out and simply help in the process.

If the plan is successful, it would mean that the first five people evicted from Big Brother All-Stars would all be women. It would certainly clear the decks, but it might also put Nicole, Dani, and Christmas Abbott against an insurmountable number of guys left in the game.

More Big Brother 22 spoilers about eviction targets

In a separate chat, Christmas and Nicole also got on the same page about going after Bayleigh or Da’Vonne instead of Kaysar. It was a sentiment that Cody Calafiore could also be seen pushing when talking to some of his alliances.

It seems obvious Bayleigh and Da’Vonne are going to be in trouble if they don’t figure out that the large alliance running the house has already found them to be expendable.

When Bayleigh made Nicole cry, it gave Nicole all the ammunition that she needed to spread rumors around the house. Da’Vonne was right when she warned Bayleigh that the situation needed to be squashed right away.

If Bayleigh or Da’Vonne cannot find a way to win HOH in Week 4, one of them is likely to be put up on the block as a pawn against Kaysar. They might not really be a pawn, though, as it looks like Kaysar would be the real pawn.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.