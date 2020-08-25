Big Brother: Da’Vonne Rogers won’t vote out someone ‘that looks like me,’ angering some fans

Da’Vonne Rogers from Big Brother 22 has definitely become a hot topic of conversation after some comments she made during a recent CBS installment of the show.

During the eviction episode from August 20, a segment was shown where Nicole Anthony was trying to campaign for Da’Vonne’s vote.

Nicole and David Alexander were on the block and one of them would soon be going home. She had felt that Da’Vonne was on her side, but that really wasn’t the case when it came to the eviction vote.

A very poignant conversation took place during Big Brother Season 22, Episode 7 that still has people talking about it on social media.

Nicole tries to get Da’Vonne’s vote

While relaxing in one of the rooms, Nicole thought it was time to campaign for Da’Vonne’s vote in a one-on-one setting.

“So I’ll start with you, Da’Vonne,” Nicole said. “Here’s my thing. A female has already gone home and this would be another female, so you still have eight males you’re competing against. Like, obviously your close to both us, but I think do what’s best for you in this game.”

Da’Vonne noted that it was a good pitch and told Nicole that she wanted her here in the house, but then said that she just couldn’t do it.

Nicole went on to say, “Yes, Dave is your friend, so I understand where you are coming from.”

Da’Vonne clarified by saying, “He’s not my friend, though. That’s the thing. He’s not my friend. That’s not emotions. That’s not feelings. It has everything to do with the fact that there has never been an African-American winner.”

The episode then showed a Diary Room session where Da’Vonne expounded upon the point that she was making with Nicole.

“Nicole Anthony is somebody in this house that I really, really like, however, I did make a promise to myself that I wasn’t going to vote out anyone who is in this house that looks like me,” Da’Vonne said in the DR. “I can’t do it, you know, and so, because this is my friend, I was going to tell her the truth.”

Big Brother fans split on reactions to Da’Vonne speech

There have been a lot of posts on social media following the statements that Da’Vonne made. Many fans have shown their support for what she said, but many additional fans have accused her of being racist with that sentiment.

Below are a few tweets stemming from her comments:

There are many more social media posts coming down on both sides of the issue, especially with the drama that Nick Maccarone from Big Brother 21 is now involved in.

It’s an important conversation to continue and, hopefully, one that Da’Vonne Rogers will address outside of the house and something that host Julie Chen will also talk about in the near future.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.