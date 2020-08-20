Big Brother 22: Nicole Anthony’s supposed alliance makes excuses to not support her

Big Brother 22 has become the Nicole Anthony show, where people claim to be aligned and friends with her while continuously lying to her.

Nicole’s supposed alliance members (Christmas Abbott, Kevin Campbell, Bayleigh Dayton, and Da’Vonne Rogers) have all turned on her and she has turned down the only people who want to work with her (Kaysar Ridha and Janelle Pierzina).

A last-ditch effort was made by Janelle and Kaysar in the early morning hours of Thursday, when they got Christmas, Kevin, Bayleigh, and Da’Vonne into a seven-person meeting with Nicole.

The plan was to get everyone on the same page and they could vote to save Nicole. Despite strong arguments from Kaysar and Janelle, continuous excuses were made by Christmas, Bayleigh, and Da’Vonne about why they couldn’t vote for Nicole to stay.

Big Brother live feed viewers have known for a while that most of the people claiming they are working with Nicole aren’t and that it is only Janelle and Kaysar who have been trying to really keep them in the house. But Nicole still doesn’t get it. It’s absolutely shocking that she can’t see through the lies from everyone else.

Christmas is pushing the “house divided” narrative, where she claims Janelle and Kaysar are trying to divide the house and she is also working hard to push the lies that Nicole Franzel and Daniele Donato have been whispering in Nicole A’s ear over the week.

Nicole Anthony is about to be evicted

At the Eviction Ceremony on Thursday night, Nicole Anthony is going to get evicted by a 9-3, 10-2, 11-1, or 12-0 vote. Kevin has stated that he will still vote to support Nicole because he told her he would, leaving just Kaysar and Janelle as the votes to support her.

It would be a bad game move for Janelle and Kaysar to continue supporting Nicole at this point, so they could certainly decide that it’s time to bail on trying to have an alliance with someone who continues to attack them. Janelle doesn’t even know yet that Nicole is now lying about her frequently.

After the meeting, of course, people ran to tell other houseguests about the meeting, with Bayleigh going to Tyler Crispen, Enzo Palumbo, Cody Calafiore, and Dani Donato to spread the gossip about everyone that was in the chat.

Bayleigh comes in and tells Enzo, Dani and Tyler about the meeting to secure votes for Nicole A .. Bayleigh: Day and Bay your next .. Enzo: They're trying to get the votes Bayleigh: It's not happening #BB22 pic.twitter.com/KxV2rPwPeg — 🚫Cheeto🚫 (@powerofcheeto2) August 20, 2020

Will Big Brother 22 alliances get boring?

The core Big Brother 22 alliances that are running the house are going to knock off another target this week, which is going to make BB All-Stars 2 start looking very similar to Big Brother 20 and Big Brother 21.

In each of those seasons, a strong core alliance of six people was able to run the house because no group could work together long enough to stand up to them. It’s not a surprise that Tyler Crispen has played himself into power on BB22 as well. He is spectacular are person-to-person relationships.

What makes it even worse is that Nicole Anthony was on BB21, she saw it take place first-hand with Jackson Michie leading the way, and she just refused to get on board with the fact that it is happening again.

The next Head of Household Competition is an important one and if Janelle Pierzina or Kaysar Ridha find a way to win, it will be amusing to see the number of people clamoring to get on their good side.

On the flip side of that, if the alliances of Cody Calafiore and Memphis Garrett maintain the control, they are just going to pick off someone else.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.