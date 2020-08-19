Big Brother live feed spoilers: Now Nicole Anthony is lying about Janelle Pierzina as well

Big Brother live feed spoilers from the overnight hours have Nicole Anthony officially turning on Kaysar Ridha and Janelle Pierzina. The manipulation tactics by Nicole Franzel, Daniele Donato, and Tyler Crispen have all worked.

It started to get messy on Tuesday when Tyler, Daniele, and Nicole F. continued to gaslight Nicole A. It was a continuation of the drama that Nicole F. was trying to create in the house.

While Kaysar and Janelle have been trying to save Nicole A. and secure her enough votes to stay in the BB22 house, other houseguests have been trying to convince Nicole A. that Janelle and Kaysar are against her.

The trio of Nicole F., Daniele, and Tyler seemed like a group of sharks that were trying to take advantage of the emotional issues that Nicole A. was dealing with. It got so bad earlier that some fans thought she might self-evict.

Nicole Anthony turns on Janelle on Big Brother live feeds

As Kaysar and Janelle were trying to speak with Nicole A. and console her about what they thought was going on in the house, she suddenly got up and started to storm away from the hammock in the backyard.

Below is a video of the situation that led to something bigger taking place a bit later. Pay close attention to when Nicole A. says “it is what it is” after Kaysar tells her that she is “in a tough spot.”

Once inside the BB22 house, Nicole A. retreated to her bedroom where Kevin Campbell spoke with her a short time later. Bayleigh Dayton and Da’Vonne Rogers were also there as Nicole A. told them that it was Janelle who told her “it is what it is” when she talked about being on the block this week.

As you can plainly see in the video above, it was actually Nicole A. that said it, but she continued to push the narrative that Janelle had just told her that outside.

So why is Nicole A. telling the story like this and throwing Janelle and Kaysar under the bus? Fans on social media don’t understand it either.

Nicole A keeps saying that Janelle/Kaysar said “it is what it is” in her retells of this conversation.. but Nicole said it? They tried to reassure her but she twists everything they say to be against her. It’s wild. #BB22 https://t.co/RNfj6hnhaN — Hannah (@han_naps) August 19, 2020

The problem for Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha is that the more lies that get told about them, the more people in the BB22 house start to believe them. Kevin Campbell, Da’Vonne Rogers, and Bayleigh Dayton believed Nicole Anthony when she lied about them saying “it is what it is” and it could have a lasting impact.

The house is getting packed with drama as the next Eviction Ceremony gets closer and there are bound to be many more Big Brother live feed spoilers before the vote. Stay tuned. It may get even worse.

Will Nicole Anthony ever realize that Janelle was just trying to help her? Or will she find out from Julie Chen after she gets evicted? This whole situation could be something she regrets when Big Brother All-Stars comes to an end.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.