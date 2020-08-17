Big Brother news: Kat Dunn frustrated with Nicole Franzel, Dani Donato bullying Nicole Anthony

Big Brother 21 cast member Kathryn Dunn is defending Nicole Anthony against the behavior that Nicole Franzel and Daniele Donato have been exhibiting inside of the BB22 house this summer.

Kat and Nicole were both members of the BB21 cast, with Kat getting sent to the jury and Nicole making it all the way to the final three. Since their time on the show, they have become friends outside of the Big Brother world.

Earlier this season, we reported on Nicole F. and Dani bonding over having ghosted Nicole A. and her podcast. They got a few giggles out of it and it didn’t sit well with a lot of people. One of those people was Kat.

Nicole A. was hot off appearing on Big Brother 21 and winning the $25,000 for getting named Fan Favorite from the BB21 cast. Her popularity has continued with a podcast she co-hosts with Eric Curto.

The way that Nicole F. tells it, is that she and Eric have each other blocked on social media. Nicole F. says that it stems from Eric pointing out all of the showmances she has been involved in and that he has made fun of her voice.

Kat Dunn not a fan of the BB22 bullying

According to the Cheat Sheet, Kat told them that she is proud of Nicole A. and feels that she is an excellent podcaster. She went on to say that she doesn’t appreciate Dani and Nicole F. ghosting her friend.

The site also reported that Kat called Nicole F. petty for bringing up Nicole A’s podcast partner and then using that against her in the house. For some reason, the site never mentioned Eric by name, but he joked about it on social media.

Will Nicole Anthony last on BB22 cast?

Due to everything that is going on in the house, there was buzz on social media that Nicole might decide to self-evict. It has been stressful for her to be back on Big Brother and her anxiety levels are through the roof.

She has quite a few former houseguests defending her on social media, with Kathryn Dunn becoming the latest one to stick up for her. After everything that Nicole went through on BB21, the latest stressors might just be too much for her to keep playing.

We hope she doesn’t just give up, as she would likely regret it a lot when she returns to the real world.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.