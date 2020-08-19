Big Brother All-Stars drama: Dani, Tyler try to gaslight Nicole Anthony

Big Brother All-Stars drama is continuing as the trio of Daniele Donato, Tyler Crispen, and Nicole Franzel try to convince Nicole Anthony that Janelle Pierzina wants to destroy her personally as well as in the game.

As we previously reported, Nicole F. has been unable to stop talking about Janelle. That includes trying to push a narrative that Janelle is out to get Nicole A. this season.

In what seems like a tag-team effort, Tyler and Dani met with Nicole A. a bit later, trying to gaslight her into blowing up the BB22 house before the Eviction Ceremony.

Tyler has planted the seed for Nicole A. to host a house meeting to put everything out there that the other houseguests are feeding her about Janelle. It may be closer to happening than we know.

Dani went to bat next, feeding Nicole A. even more stories about what Janelle is doing behind her back when she isn’t around to see it. Maybe Nicole A. should have seen through it when Dani said she couldn’t promise her vote this week?

The gaslighting of Nicole Anthony

Nicole A. has been having a really difficult time playing the game this season and some fans thought she might be close to self-evicting. She was down on herself and now the sharks have come calling.

Fans on social media are definitely seeing through what the trio has been up to today, though, and the image shared below colorfully explains exactly what has been taking place:

And that house meeting that Tyler tried to push? Here is Dani messing with Nicole’s mind some more:

Dani is shutting down the house meeting, because she says Janelle will “tell lies”, make Nicole A “cry”, because “she’s not afraid to do stuff like that”

When Nicole A leaves, she can take Dani w/ her. #BB22 #BBLF pic.twitter.com/XPXvGvxu6u — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) August 19, 2020

Is Tyler encouraging this house meeting just so that Nicole blows any small shot she has and David stays or is jusr team fun feeds #BB22 pic.twitter.com/qEi5b5yORb — lindsay is sick of #bb22 (@bbeviction_) August 19, 2020

Nicole Anthony needs a friend – but she already has one

The biggest problem going for Nicole Anthony is that she has started trusting the wrong people. If only she knew what Danielle Donato and Nicole Franzel were saying about her behind her back.

But that’s how it goes on Big Brother sometimes.

Nicole A. is failing to realize that Janelle would work with her and that Janelle would also provide the best shield possible in a game like this – especially since Nicole F. can’t get Janelle out of her mind.

This is all building toward a lot of drama playing out in the BB22 house, but following all of those conversations that Nicole Anthony had, she was last seen spending time by herself under a blanket and talking to the cameras.

