Big Brother 22 Alliances: Cast of All-Stars partnering up

Big Brother 22 alliances are really starting to reveal themselves on the live feeds, even if the CBS audience doesn’t know who is working together yet.

As was showcased during the last episode of the show, Kaysar Ridha and Janelle Pierzina knew that they were about to be targeted for eviction by a large BB22 alliance. But they found a way to stay safe for a week.

At the heart of a number of the BB22 alliances is Cody Calafiore, who won the first Head of Household Competition and took power inside the house. He was then able to work with his alliances to target old school players.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

By now, everyone knows that Kaysar and Janelle are working together, even though they tried to make it seem like they hadn’t been in contact much since their time on BB6 and BB7.

The Veto Ceremony has already taken place in the house this week, and the nominees are set for the Eviction Ceremony. The results are pretty unsurprising, especially with the groups of people who are currently working together.

Who are the Big Brother 22 alliances?

Below are two lists of many of the current alliances in the BB22 cast, but keep in mind that there may be some others that haven’t become quite as obvious or are still under wraps after pre-gaming.

That pre-gaming has led to a lot of social media drama this week, where some of these summer 2020 alliances were formed.

Read More Big Brother All-Stars: Executive producer Allison Grodner speaks

The groups of alliances are broken up into notable duos and also larger groups that are starting to form. This doesn’t necessarily include everything, but it shows that Cody Calafiore and Tyler Crispen are making many, many deals.

Big Brother 22 duos

*Kaysar and Janelle

*Cody and Nicole Franzel

*Cody and Memphis Garrett

*Cody and Enzo Palumbo

*Cody and Tyler Crispen

*Cody and Kevin Campbell

*Tyler and Christmas Abbott

*Tyler and Bayleigh Dayton

*Tyler and Da’Vonne Rogers

*Tyler and David Alexander

*Tyler and Nicole F.

*Nicole F. and Daniele Donato

*Da’Vonne and Bayleigh

*Ian and Nicole F.

*Keesha and Memphis

Larger Big Brother 22 alliances

*Kaysar, Janelle, and Ian Terry

*Cody, Tyler, and Enzo

*Nicole F., Cody, Enzo, and Dani

*Nicole Anthony, Kevin Campbell, and Da’Vonne

*Cody, Memphis, Nicole F., Dani, Tyler, and Christmas

*Kaysar, David, Janelle, Ian, and Kevin

That last possible alliance may not be an official one, but it’s a group of five people that have been chatting together on more than one occasion. It goes all the way back to Day 1, so it’s possible it could emerge later.

Within these alliances, it is clear that one or more people are going to get burned soon. It seems like that could happen to Enzo soon if he is not careful.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.