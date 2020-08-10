Big Brother 2020 spoilers: Did the Power of Veto get used on All-Stars?

Big Brother 2020 spoilers from today come from the live feeds, where the Veto Ceremony just took place.

During the latest episode, it was revealed that Head of Household Cody Calafiore nominated Keesha Smith and Kevin Campbell for eviction. They weren’t his real targets, but he settled on the two old school players.

Over the weekend the BB All-Stars 2 cast then played in its first Veto Competition, with Ian Terry, Enzo Palumbo, and Tyler Crispen joining the field of players.

It was Enzo who won the Power of Veto, giving him the chance to shake up the nominations. Enzo is working closely with Cody, though, so it was unlikely that he would do anything that wasn’t pre-approved by the HOH.

Did the Power of Veto get used in Week 1?

The Big Brother live feeds went to stars and then puppies and kittens at the shelter as the Veto Ceremony took place. When the cameras were turned back on, subscribers were greeted with the unsurprising news that Enzo did not use the Power of Veto.

The nominations are now set in stone and the BB22 cast will vote to evict either Keesha Smith or Kevin Campbell at the Thursday night Eviction Ceremony.

It’s time for the scrambling to really begin, as Keesha and Kevin are going to need to push for support when it comes to the eviction vote – unless the pre-game alliance already spells doom for one of them?

Will there be a Big Brother Battle Back?

With everyone getting quarantined, it’s possible that the first few evicted houseguests could have a chance to get back in the game if they are allowed to reside somewhere else on the lot or in another bubble.

The finale date might point to nobody returning, though, as this is going to be a shorter season than it has been in recent years. It looks to be much shorter than Big Brother 21.

This is the most badass thing I’ve ever seen. #BB22 pic.twitter.com/hW2euSpnwU — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) August 10, 2020

Important HOH Competition

The next HOH Competition is going to be a really important one for people like Cody Calafiore, Kaysar Ridha, and Janelle Pierzina. Cody has made himself a target, but people within his alliance are going to be working hard to get Kaysar and Janelle out of the game.

If a Cody alliance member becomes Head of Household, expect Kaysar and Janelle to be nominated. Likewise, if either Kaysar or Janelle wins HOH, expect them to take a shot at Cody. A lot is on the line Thursday night.

Big Brother airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 8/7c on CBS.