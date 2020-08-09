Who won the Power of Veto on Big Brother 22 this week?

Big Brother 22 spoilers reveal who won the Power of Veto this week. The news came out late Saturday night on the live feeds and it has the potential to create an interesting Eviction Ceremony on Thursday night.

To get to that point, though, a lot has taken place in the house over the past 48 hours. That includes a Safety Competition, a Nomination Ceremony, and the meeting to select the POV players.

The Safety Suite twist has already surfaced, with a few of the BB22 cast members playing to acquire safety for the week. Kaysar Ridha won the Safety Competition and could not be nominated for eviction. He could also pick someone else to be safe and he went with Janelle Pierzina.

Head of Household Cody Calafiore then hosted the first Nomination Ceremony of the summer where he shocked no one by placing Keesha Smith and Kevin Campbell on the block.

Who won the Power of Veto on Big Brother 22?

Earlier on Saturday, three more players were selected to play in the Veto Competition. Cody as the HOH, as well as the two nominees — Keesha and Kevin — were already in it.

Enzo Palumbo, Tyler Crispen, and Ian Terry were the three members of the BB22 cast who got added to the field.

Then, on Saturday night, the six houseguests played out the Veto Competition with host Da’Vonne Rogers.

The feeds were off for a while while they played the Veto Competition, with the kittens getting to take over the live feed screens for a while.

When the cameras were turned back on, it was revealed that Enzo Palumbo won the Power of Veto.

What happens next on Big Brother All-Stars?

On Monday, Enzo will get to host the Veto Ceremony. That’s where he will announce whether he is going to save someone from the block or if he is going to keep the nominations the same.

Enzo is working with Cody, so this is the chance to keep the nominations the same and get either Keesha or Kevin evicted on Thursday night.

It’s also an opportunity for Enzo to save someone from the block and for Cody to backdoor a member of the BB22 cast. That would certainly be an exciting way to kick off the season.

If Kevin or Keesha is taken off of the block, Kaysar and Janelle are already safe from being nominated due to the Safety Suite. As the POV winner, Enzo is also safe for the week.

Big Brother 22 returns August 9 at 10/9c on CBS.