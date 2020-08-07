Big Brother Safety Competition results: BB22 cast enters Safety Suite

Big Brother Safety Competition results have come out on the live feeds after a long wait for the subscribers.

Earlier in the day, the feeds went down and came back on with several people possessing VIP passes.

It was later learned that those VIP passes could be used to play in a Safety Competition. This is all in regard to the Safety Suite that host Julie Chen referenced on the season premiere.

The feeds stayed on for much of the afternoon and then went down again for a few hours, suggesting that the competition was underway.

This is what typically happens each season for events like the Power of Veto Competitions, where the feeds are turned off so that production can film footage for the CBS episodes.

Who won the Big Brother Safety Competition?

It appears that Kaysar Ridha won safety and that he was able to also protect another houseguest. Just from what has been presented on the live feeds, it looks like Kaysar chose to protect Janelle Pierzina.

If all of the above information is correct, then Kaysar and Janelle are safe for Week 1 and cannot be nominated by Cody Calafiore. That could really shake things up, as he had mentioned them as possible nominees before this point.

This is going to lead to a lot of scrambling around the BB house, especially from some of Cody’s closest allies who thought that either Janelle or Kaysar would be walking out the front door on eviction night.

Below is a clip from a conversation that took place between Nicole Franzel and Christmas Abbott once the feeds turned back on. It has a few interesting tidbits that are worth watching.

New Big Brother episode is late Sunday night

Before the Big Brother schedule really gets into a groove, there are some abnormalities. The first week does not have a Thursday night episode, breaking with a long tradition on the show.

Then, the next episode is on Sunday, August 9 at 10/9c. It is that late due to golf coverage, which Julie warned could still cut into the viewing for the East Coast audience. After that, though, it will settle down a lot.

The other good thing is that the Big Brother live feeds are already up and running, so CBS All Access subscribers can tune in frequently to see what the 16 houseguests are up to. Hint: Nicole is planning big things.

Big Brother returns August 9 at 10/9c on CBS.