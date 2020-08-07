Big Brother spoilers: A member of BB22 cast ready to turn on her gender

Big Brother spoilers are coming from the live feeds and the BB22 cast has been very active today. In addition to the Safety Suite coming up and nominations getting discussed, Nicole Franzel is on the move.

On Day 1, Nicole cemented an alliance with Daniele Donato, seemingly showing that she was ready to go deep into the game as a tandem. That might be the case, but as many fans suspected, Nicole is working with (for?) Cody Calafiore.

Cody is the Head of Household after winning the first competition and he has to nominate two people for eviction this week. The Nomination Ceremony usually takes place on a Friday, but they aren’t to that point of the game just yet.

Cody met with Nicole and did a bit of strategizing on Thursday that could have a huge impact on the rest of the game. It could also have a huge impact on how social media views Nicole going forward.

Nicole Franzel and Cody Calafiore alliance

The live feeds provided a number of intriguing Big Brother spoilers from the interactions between Nicole and Cody. The conversations will likely be covered on future episodes, but only read ahead if you want to know what they are chatting about.

The image below breaks down (perfectly) part of what they discussed:

Yep, you read that right. The modus operandi that Nicole Franzel has been known for is turning against women inside the Big Brother house to help further the games of other men in the house.

If Nicole really follows through with this plan that she laid out with Cody — and it looks like she will do just that — then she is going to turn scores of Big Brother fans against her on social media.

Maybe she already has.

Fans weigh in on Nicole Franzel

Below are some of the posts that social media users have already posted after seeing what Nicole had to say about turning against her gender again.

The Big Brother cast is already starting to play the game hard and the 16 returning houseguests are looking to make big moves. There are a lot of people who are already nervous about getting nominated and one of them is Janelle Pierzina.

Cody has a big decision in front of him and it appears that Nicole is ready to help him get there.

Big Brother 22 returns on August 9 at 10/9c on CBS.