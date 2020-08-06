Big Brother live feeds spoilers: Nicole Franzel, Daniele Donato alliance

The Big Brother live feeds are up and running, with an alliance between Nicole Franzel and Daniele Donato seeming to take center stage.

Following the West Coast getting to view Episode 1 — Cody Calafiore won Head of Household — the Big Brother live feeds finally turned on to show what the 16 returning houseguests are up to.

It’s still early, so there are a lot of introductions taking place between people, but it started to become clear which All-Stars are already familiar with each other.

Nicole Franzel and Daniele Donato chat

Nicole F. and Daniele went to one of the bedrooms and sat down together for a chat. It wasn’t a secret chat, as Bayleigh Dayton was on another bed chatting with people as they came and went, but it was certainly noteworthy.

Topics of conversation included ghosting Nicole Anthony and her podcast, discussing how they liked Da’Vonne Rogers, complaining that Janelle Pierzina was getting so much attention, and talking about Kaycee Clark and Josh Martinez not being in the house.

There is already a lot of online chatter about their discussion and this is clearly going to become one of the alliances that polarize viewers and Big Brother live feed subscribers.

Fans respond to Nicole-Daniele alliance

Below are some of the immediate reactions from fans who were watching the Big Brother live feeds in the middle of the night.

Will BB22 house target Nicole-Dani alliance?

It seemed like Nicole F. and Dani were almost attached at the hip once the Big Brother live feeds were up and running. They spent some time getting a snack together and then chatted for a long time in one of the bedrooms.

It’s not crystal clear what took place from the time the season premiere ended until the live feeds became viewable, but it has to be noticeable to the rest of the returning houseguests that the ladies are getting really close in the house.

Moving forward, this does seem like a formidable duo if they use their social games to work their way into additional and larger alliances. At the same time, any duos this early in a season could get huge targets on their backs.

Keep an eye on these ladies, because they are already scheming hard. Plus, there are likely to be many more Big Brother live feed spoilers to come out very soon.

Big Brother All-Stars 2 airs Episode 2 on August 9 at 10/9c on CBS.