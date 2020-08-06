Big Brother All-Stars 2 has its first Head of Household. The season premiere took place on Wednesday night, with the 16 returning houseguests all coming back to prove something.

There had been rumors for a long time about who would be coming back to play on the second installment of All-Stars. That answer came during the first episode, as host Julie Chen Moonves introduced them all (again).

Right out of the gate, Julie had all the BB22 cast members competing to become Head of Household. It was done in stages, beginning with a question and then a game as soon as they walked in the front door.

The first Big Brother 22 HOH Competition

The first stage of the competition involved figuring out where something was within the house and then completing a quick game by rolling a ball into a slot (right side of the photo below).

The people were allowed to enter the house in groups of four. The first two people to finish from each group advanced to a final game in the backyard.

Christmas Abbott, Nicole Anthony, Ian Terry, Kevin Campbell, Memphis Garrett, and Cody Calafiore were the six people who advanced. Christmas and Nicole were the only people from their groups to advance as everyone else took too long.

Who won Head of Household on Big Brother All-Stars 2?

In the final stage of the first HOH Competition, the six houseguests had to make it across a series of stools (some moved) in the fastest time. The person who did it the fastest would be the first person to take the power this summer.

The first Big Brother All-Stars Head of Household is Cody Calafiore. He finished with the fastest time and immediately took the power on the season premiere. He finished remarkably quickly and might now have a target on his back.

Next episode of Big Brother

The next episode of Big Brother All-Stars 2 is going to come on Sunday night (August 9). It’s important to note that the Big Brother schedule does not have an episode on Thursday night during premiere week. Here is a short-term schedule for how the season will play out.

The live feeds are also going to become active as soon as the West Coast views the August 5 episode. That should provide a lot of additional drama as the 16 veterans all start strategizing and trying to form new alliances.

For readers who want to take a look at a full Episode 1 recap, we have one right here.

Big Brother airs on Sunday night at 10/9c on CBS.