What nights does Big Brother come on? BB22 schedule is underway

The nights that Big Brother comes on will settle down in the near future, but the first week has the show bouncing around a bit at CBS.

On Wednesday night, the season premiere of the show took place. Viewers got to officially learn the names of all the BB22 cast members and host Julie Chen was on hand to get things rolling.

Season 22, Episode 1 began at 9/8c, but that is also the last time in the foreseeable future that the summer 2020 installments will air in that timeslot.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

What nights does Big Brother come on?

There is no Thursday night episode this week. That could shock some viewers who weren’t paying close attention to what Julie was saying at the close of the season premiere.

During a typical season, Big Brother has a two-night premiere event, with the show getting started on Wednesday and continuing the action on Thursday night. But 2020 is a little different.

Fans are going to have to wait until Sunday, August 9 for the next episode of the show. And it’s not during the normal time, so make sure to get those DVRs set ahead of time.

Big Brother All-Stars airs at 10/9c on Sunday, August 9. It’s a one-hour episode, likely going over the reveal of the Safety Suite and also Week 1 nominations for eviction.

Read More Big Brother spoilers: Jackson Michie has two plans for Power of Veto

That sounds like a lot to cover in one hour.

Following Sunday night, everything is going to smooth out in the Big Brother schedule. Beginning on Wednesday, August 12, the show will take over the 8/7c timeslot on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

It will be very easy to remember what nights Big Brother comes on this summer once the schedule advances past the premiere week. The show is going to find a nice rhythm and that will be important before Love Island USA returns to the schedule.

Big Brother 22 cast on the move

The live feeds are up and running and the 16 returning houseguests are really starting to play the game. While they are only tentatively talking about what might come next, there is non-stop chatter between the veterans.

Alliances may be starting to form (including a duo of powerful ladies), the twist is coming into play, and Head of Household Cody Calafiore is debating who he is going to put up on the block at the first Nomination Ceremony.

This is going to be a busy summer, so fans may want to consider subscribing to the live feeds in addition to watching the weekly episodes of Big Brother 22 on CBS.

Big Brother All-Stars returns August 9 at 10/9c on CBS.