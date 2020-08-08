Big Brother nominations: Spoilers from live feeds reveal nominees

Big Brother nominations took place today and the spoilers from the live feeds have just come out.

Cody Calafiore won the first Head of Household Competition this season, meaning he also had the power to name the two nominees for eviction.

On Thursday, though, there was a special competition for the BB22 cast revolving around the Safety Suite. It ended with two people being safe from eviction this week.

It was revealed on the Big Brother live feeds that Kaysar Ridha won the Safety Competition. He then got to pick someone to also be safe with him, so he went with Janelle Pierzina.

Janelle had been worried about getting nominated and she was right to worry, as Cody had mentioned her name as a possible Week 1 nominee.

Big Brother All-Stars Nomination Ceremony

On Friday, Cody Calafiore hosted the first BB All-Stars 2 Nomination Ceremony. The feeds were turned off while it took place, giving the production team time to record it for the upcoming episode on CBS.

When the feeds came back on, it was revealed that Cody had nominated Keesha Smith and Kevin Campbell for eviction.

Going after two players from the older generation of the show was pretty much expected, with Cody spending very little time with them as the season gets started.

Before heading into the Nomination Ceremony, Cody actually spoke with Enzo Palumbo about this plan, noting that it could be tense in the house following his nominations.

In regard to Keesha, she had been speaking with Janelle about her fears that she would wind up on the block right out of the gate. That’s exactly what has happened, but at least Keesha will have every opportunity to save herself from the block.

Power of Veto Competition this weekend

The nominees, the HOH, and three other houseguests will play for the Power of Veto on Saturday. It gives the people on the block a chance to save themselves ahead of eviction night.

The real drama in the house is about to finally get underway, as all 16 returning houseguests had seemed to be taking it pretty easy through the first 48 hours. Now, the real gameplaying begins and the long-term deals start emerging.

Which nominee will be the first one to start promising safety to people in order to get off the block?

Big Brother returns August 9 at 10/9c on CBS.