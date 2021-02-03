Big Brother 23: New casting director gives update on BB23 applications

Christmas Abbott was invited back to play on Big Brother 22 this past summer. Pic credit: CBS

Jesse Tannenbaum is helping to put together the Big Brother 23 cast and has posted some new information about the application process.

We recently reported that it appeared Jesse was stepping into the role that was vacated by Robyn Kass. The news that Robyn was leaving the show caught a lot of people by surprise.

The show is now presumably heading in a new direction, with preparations being made for the BB23 cast to take over the house during summer 2021.

Jesse took to his Instagram page — which now boasts his title of casting director for Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race — to give an update on the casting process.

“Know someone who would make a great Houseguest? Have them apply on our website today!! #BB23 #BigBrother #BB #BBUSA #CBS #JulieChen #BigBrother23 #bblivefeeds,” Jesse wrote as the caption to a photo about playing Big Brother.

Jesse also left the first comment on the post, writing, “Th Casting Team starts Feb 15th. We watch every submission that comes in. Looking forward to a great season!!”

Below is the image that he shared on Instagram:

Applications are still open online

It’s not too late to apply to be on the show this summer. Applications are going to remain open for a while longer and anyone hoping to be on the BB23 cast can still go to the online portal and fill out all of the pertinent information.

For anyone who hasn’t heard about it yet, CBS laid out a new policy for how casting will work for its reality competition shows. The casts for Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race are now going to be at least 50 percent people of color.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.