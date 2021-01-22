Big Brother casting director Robyn Kass leaves the show

Robyn Kass with members of the Big Brother 20 cast. Pic credit: @kassting/Instagram

Some big changes are taking place behind the scenes at Big Brother.

Robyn Kass, who has served as the primary Big Brother casting director for years, just revealed that she is leaving the show.

This is really shocking news because last we heard, she was hard at work helping to put together the BB23 cast. It makes this revelation a bit out of left field for most people.

Now, someone else is going to be taking the reigns for the reality competition show and it is leading to a lot of mixed reactions from fans on social media.

The good news is that the show will go on, even though there is going to be a new person helping to cultivate which people become houseguests for the summer 2021 season.

Robyn Kass makes Big Brother 23 announcement

Taking to her Twitter account, Kass left a brief but concise note for all of her social media followers.

“Bitter Sweet news,” Kass started her message. “I’ve been offered some big opportunities in the New Year. After a lot of thought, I’ve decided to move forward w these projects & take a leave from #BB23.”

Kass finished her message by writing, “I am excited & have no doubt you’ll be in good hands this season! Be safe & Happy New Year!”

She then closed out everything by sharing the hashtag, “staytuned.”

What does this all mean for Big Brother 23?

It sounds like Kass is off to do bigger and better things in her career and that she felt now was the time to step away from being so deeply involved with Big Brother.

CBS has already renewed the show for the summer 2021 season, and it should begin airing toward the end of June.

For people who are interested in trying to become a member of the BB23 cast, applications are still open on the online portal at CBS.

There are also going to be a lot of other changes for Big Brother 23, beginning with the new policy to put together a more diverse cast. It will be very interesting to see how that works out and if the show moves away from the stereotypical groups of people that have comprised many recent seasons.

Hopefully, we will have more news to report about Big Brother 2021 very soon. It’s starting to get closer to when CBS announces its summer schedule and then we might have an official start date for the BB23 cast.

One thing we know for sure is that host Julie Chen Moonvs is back.

Cheers to our hostess with the mostest @JCMoonves! 🥂✨ Comment "happy birthday" to show this #BigBrother queen some love! pic.twitter.com/AgY1fRQs0G — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 6, 2021

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.