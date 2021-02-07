Big Brother winner Jackson Michie kicks off new YouTube channel

Big Brother winner Jackson Michie is on to new endeavors. Pic credit: Jackson Michie/YouTube

Jackson Michie is now looking to cash in on his title as the Big Brother 21 winner and has kicked off a YouTube channel to get his name out there.

Since he left the show, Jackson has been in the news a lot, but not always for positive reasons.

Last summer, it was revealed that his showmance with Holly Allen came to an end when they entered the real world. The couple tried to keep things going but called it quits in June.

Recently, Jackson has been linked to actress Morgan Simianer from Cheer. There had been a number of rumors that Jackson and Morgan are dating.

Those rumors led to some social media drama, where Holly stated that if she had been warned about Jackson that she might have stayed away. It led to a response from Kat Dunn, who was also a member of the BB21 cast, and who provided evidence that she did warn Holly.

Then, Jackson shared an Instagram video with his followers where he stated that he was a drug addict while entering the Big Brother house. It was quite shocking that he decided to reveal that information on social media and some viewers were stunned.

Jackson Michie creates a YouTube channel

Below is a short video that Jackson just put up on YouTube where he introduces himself as the Big Brother 21 winner and starts to fill in fans on some information about himself. That includes an attempt at a few jokes and an Australian accent.

“But that’s not who I am, it doesn’t define me,” Jackson says in the video after showing some Big Brother highlights. “There’s a lot more to me than a competition how. I’ve spent a lot of time really trying to reflect on who I am and take a good hard look at the man in the mirror.”

In regard to the content he plans to show on the page, he lists some of it as “good deeds,” “workouts,” and “a lot of coffee.”

Will Jackson Michie be a hit on YouTube?

So far, Jackson has more than 190,000 followers on Instagram, suggesting that he could find a following on YouTube as well – provided he puts up unique and interesting content.

It will certainly be interesting to see if these are guarded videos in order to re-shape his public persona or if he is going to present his authentic self in order to show people a different side.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.