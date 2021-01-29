Amanda Zuckerman from Big Brother 15 shares more pregnancy photos

Amanda Zuckerman played on Big Brother 15 and was quite memorable. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 15 alum Amanda Zuckerman and her husband, Mike Zachman are expecting a baby that is due to arrive in May.

Amanda has been sharing updates about the pregnancy, and just revealed that she is now 25 weeks into the process this time.

In a new post on Instagram, she wrote a message to her son, talking about how much he has grown and how this pregnancy has been different than her last one.

“I’m told you’re the size of a head of cauliflower, or an eggplant, which are both very different sizes. You are in the 78th percentile, and you weight 2.2 lbs. My app says you’re supposed to weight 1.5 lbs, so mom is laying off the sweets and going for fruit…or trying,” Amanda wrote on her post.

She finished her caption by writing, “My countdown app says you’ll be here in 3 months and 2 weeks, but if you decide to come a week or 2…or 3 early, I won’t be mad about it. This pregnancy is different. I have more energy with you than I did with your sister, but you are just as active as she was. We can’t wait to meet you little person.”

Amanda updates her fans and followers

Amanda also recently shared a sonogram showing off her new baby. Her caption for that image was a simple, “Hi baby!”

It was during a trip to the Magic Kingdom when Amanda and Mike announced to the world that they had another baby on the way.

In her Instagram announcement, Amanda wrote, “Bringing a little more MAGIC to our lives. Baby BOY Zachman, due May 2021.”

Many former houseguests have stopped by her page to leave likes on photos, including Britney Haynes and James Rhine.

Amanda Zuckerman was on the BB15 cast

As a 28-year-old real estate broker from Florida, Amanda was one of 16 people who made up the BB15 cast.

The season had a lot of bumps along the way, with some of the houseguests causing a lot of controversies and drawing a lot of criticism to the show.

A lot of bad press was made by what a lot of viewers deemed as racist, homophobic, anti-Semitic, and misogynistic comments by various cast members. It even caused some of them to lose their jobs when they left the game.

Amanda finished the season in eighth place and became a member of the BB15 jury. Andy Herren was declared the Big Brother 15 winner, GinaMarie Zimmerman finished in second place, and Elissa Slater (the sister of Rachel Reilly) was named America’s Favorite Houseguest.

More Big Brother news

A new season of the reality competition show is slated to air this summer. The casting for Big Brother 23 is underway and applications can still be turned in.

In regard to the casting for BB23, a new person is in charge of helping the process. It could cause the summer 2021 season to look a bit different.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.