Teen Mom OG stars shared their reactions to the season finale

The cast of Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: MTV

With the season finale airing this week, some of the cast of Teen Mom OG reflected on this season and agreed that it seemed to go by really quickly.

Several of the cast members from Teen Mom OG tweeted about how this season flew by and hinted at next season.

Cheyenne shares her thoughts about the season finale and the new season currently being filmed

Cheyenne Floyd tweeted several times before the finale aired.

First, she told her 99.3k followers, “I feel like this season went by soooooo fast #TeenMomOG the next one… Zach says I turned into the hulk on everyone lol my mood swings are beyond crazy,”

Cheyenne shared that her pregnancy with baby Ace has been rough on her. She also was under a lot of stress as she awaited genetic testing results and ended up lashing out at her sister.

Cheyenne told her followers, “Can’t believe the season finale is on tonight” with a concerned face emoji and a party hat emoji.

Cheyenne’s end of the season tweets. Pic credit: @itskcheyenne/Twitter

Cheyenne spent most of this season showing viewers her pregnancy experience with baby number two, Ace. Fans also got a glimpse into her romance with Zach.

The two were under pressure this season to get married, and even went ring shopping online.

In regard to the season that is currently being filmed, Cheyenne had some hesitations.

She tweeted, “not ready for the season we have been filming to be shown…it’s been a lot”

Mackenzie couldn’t believe how fast this season flew by

Fellow Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee weighed in, saying, “How are we already at the end of the season.” with a crying emoji.

Mackenzie tweeted about the end of the season. Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

Mackenzie, who recently commented on Cheyenne’s extravagant gender reveal, dealt with a lot this season.

She moved to Florida for a job offer and continued to try and work on her marriage with her husband, Josh. The couple disagreed about their youngest son, Broncs, going to therapy for his behavioral issues, but eventually, Josh came around.

Catelynn tweeted about the end of this season and hinted at next season

Catelynn Baltierra added a couple of tweets to the mix.

She first told her 1.3m Twitter followers, “Wow already the season finale off #TeenMomOG tonight?!? wow that was fast!”

A few minutes later she tweeted about next season and said, “Can’t wait for y’all to see next season! It’s been crazy filming it especially with Michigan being super infected with covid.”

Catelynn thought this season went by fast. Pic credit: @CatelynnLowell/Twitter

This season, fans saw Catelynn bring light to a children’s cause, reach out to her firstborn daughter, Carly, and teach her daughter Nova about voting.

Catelynn was featured in the season finale sharing her pregnancy news with Tyler and their family. Sadly, she announced that she lost the pregnancy later in the episode.

Catelynn is excited for viewers to watch next season. Pic credit: @CatelynnLowell/Twitter

Catelynn and Tyler have since announced that they’re expecting baby girl number four later this year.

Fans will have more babies to look forward to next season when Cheyenne and Zach welcome baby boy Ace and Catelynn and Tyler welcome their fourth daughter.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.