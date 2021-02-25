Teen Mom OG: Catelynn Lowell reveals gender of baby number 4 — Will Tyler Baltierra be OK?

Tyler Baltierra of Teen Mom. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom fans got to share in Catelynn and Tyler’s excitement as they watched the couple’s gender reveal for their fourth baby.

On Wednesday, Catelynn posted a video to Instagram, revealing that the couple is having their fourth GIRL!

Catelynn captioned the post saying, “It’s a……… Poor Vaeda got scared 😩😩 #girlmomlife.”

Catelynn and Tyler’s moms officiated the reveal

In the clip, Tyler’s mom Kim held a balloon filled with colored confetti while Catelynn’s mom April popped the balloon. Other family members and friends were in attendance, gathered around the grandmas.

April popped the balloon, revealing pink confetti, signaling the baby’s gender as female.

It appeared that Catelynn and Tyler already knew the gender, as neither of them reacted on film to the reveal.

Nova excitedly said to the camera, “We’re having a girl!” Little sister Vaeda was not as excited, crying when she heard the balloon pop.

Tyler has been very vocal about wanting a boy. The couple even contemplated gender selection.

How will Tyler deal with not getting the son he’s always wanted?

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Catelynn said, “While we wanted a boy since this is our last, as long as she’s healthy though that really all that matters. This is our last and final but we know one day we will have a grandson and adore him!”

Tyler isn’t the only one who expressed disappointment in having more daughters

During Vaeda’s gender reveal, Catelynn didn’t hide her feelings about having more girls, and was overheard saying, “No f**king way! I don’t want another girl. Girls are so sassy.”

When MTV aired the couple’s gender reveal for daughter Nova, Tyler was less than thrilled, judging by his body language.

Catelynn’s pregnancies have been hard for Tyler

Tyler has had to step up to the plate during Catelynn’s pregnancies as well as during her mental health struggles.

Catelynn went to treatment in 2017 and again in 2018 to deal with her mental health issues, with Tyler holding down the fort and acting as a single dad to Nova during her absence.

Catelynn also suffered severe postpartum depression after her pregnancies, further adding to the emotional toll on Tyler.

The couple struggled immensely in their relationship a few years ago, and even split up for a period while Catelynn was pregnant with Vaeda.

The couple also made it clear last year that they wanted to be done having babies by the time Catelynn was 30 years old.

Cate and Ty also share a daughter, Carly, whom they placed for adoption shortly after her birth. The twosome has been together nearly 15 years and has withstood a lot in that amount of time.

They have dealt with unstable childhoods, emotional trauma, addiction, miscarriage, and a lot more, all from a young age.

Time will only tell how Tyler will deal with the reality that he isn’t getting the son he’s always wanted, as it appears the couple is done having kids.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.