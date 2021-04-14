Teen Mom OG: Here’s what Mackenzie McKee had to say about Cheyenne Floyd’s gender reveal

Cheyenne and Zach had their gender reveal in this week’s season finale and castmate Mackenzie McKee weighed in. Pic credit: MTV

On the season finale episode of Teen Mom OG, Cheyenne Floyd and her boyfriend Zach Davis had their gender reveal party, which was extravagant, and Cheyenne’s castmate Mackenzie McKee shared her thoughts about it on social media.

Cheyenne and Zach went all out for their gender reveal when they rented a helicopter to fly over their house. The helicopter let out a cloud of blue smoke, signaling they were expecting a boy, as their party guests went wild.

In addition to the helicopter, the guests had blue smoke and confetti that they let off as the helicopter flew over.

Dad-to-be Zach got so excited that he did a backflip into the pool.

Cheyenne and her castmate, Mackenzie, live-tweeted during the episode

During the episode, Cheyenne’s castmate, Mackenzie McKee, was live-tweeting. In one of her tweets, she addressed Cheyenne and Zach’s gender reveal party.

Mackenzie tweeted, “My parents budget for my gender reveals we’re begging granny to bake a pink or blue cake. I’m just saying, that was awesome and I’m jealous.”

Mackenzie, who tries to stay out of online drama, recently caught flak for a good deed when she paid it forward in line at Starbucks.

Mackenzie and her husband Josh recently disagreed over their son, Broncs, going to therapy. The couple continues to work on their relationship, despite fans claiming that Josh was “emotionally abusive” to Mackenzie.

Cheyenne was live-tweeting during the episode, also, and shared a couple of joking tweets about the gender reveal party herself.

Cheyenne Floyd admitted that her family goes all out for parties

In one of her tweets, she wrote, “If you haven’t noticed we don’t do anything normal in my family 😂 blame my grandma she was a event planner”

In another tweet, Cheyenne shared, “We like to party” with a shrugging emoji and a smiley face.

Baby boy Ace is due in just a few months

Cheyenne and Zach are expecting their baby boy, who they’ve named Ace, early this summer.

The couple recently underwent genetic testing for VLCAD, and received negative results, calming their anxiety. Cheyenne was so stressed about awaiting the test results that she went off on her sister in last week’s episode.

Cheyenne revealed that her pregnancy with Ace has been much harder than her pregnancy with Ryder.

Fans can look forward to a new season when they’ll get to meet baby Ace, who will be the latest addition to the Teen Mom family.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.