Teen Mom OG: Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis discuss genetic testing

In a clip for this week’s upcoming episode of Teen Mom OG, Cheyenne Floyd gets support from her boyfriend Zach while they await genetic test results for their baby boy, Ace.

Cheyenne shared that she is anxious about getting the same testing done that she had with Ryder. Cheyenne’s daughter was born with a rare genetic condition known as VLCAD, making her body unable to break down certain fats.

The Teen Mom OG star sat down with her boyfriend, Zach, to talk about the screening. She told him that their doctor called to explain the testing.

Cheyenne and Zach have to wait and see what their baby boy’s odds are for VLCAD

If Zach’s test comes back negative, their baby will have a 50% chance of being a carrier for VLCAD, like Cheyenne. If Zach’s test comes back positive, then baby Ace has a one-in-four chance of having VLCAD, as Ryder does.

Cheyenne noted that Ryder was in the rare 25th percentile that caused her to be born with the genetic mutation. She explained that Ryder, who celebrated her fourth birthday over the weekend, was diagnosed with her condition at birth.

Because Ryder’s body can’t process fatty foods like most people, she has been admitted to the hospital multiple times. Cheyenne revealed that they’ll have to monitor Ryder for the rest of her life.

Cheyenne told Zach that her mindset was that they’ll tackle whatever comes their way as far as a diagnosis. She informed Zach that he’ll need to go have his portion of the testing done next since they already know Cheyenne’s history.

Zach, who’s working on becoming a realtor, would have to wait about two weeks for his test results. Cheyenne apologized for Zach being “thrown into the situation,” but Zach didn’t think she needed to be apologizing to him.

Zach felt confident and remained positive for Cheyenne and their baby

When Cheyenne asked Zach how he was feeling about the whole ordeal, he said he felt “pretty confident.” Zach admitted that he has no control over these types of situations, so he would stay positive throughout the process.

He continued to tell Cheyenne that being negative would only further stress her out, so he feels as though he has to remain positive for everybody’s sake.

Cheyenne, who revealed her pregnancy with Ace has been rough, admitted that she would be nervous until the test results come back. Zach reassured her not to stress because it’s not good for the baby and told her instead to focus on their upcoming gender reveal.

“It sucks that we even have to have this conversation.” She added that it also “sucked” that they have to undergo so much testing, that their unborn baby is at risk for VLCAD, and that Ryder was born with the condition.

Zach was extra optimistic when he told Cheyenne that at the end of the day, he felt like he wouldn’t get a positive test result.

